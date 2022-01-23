Patsy Bracey, the chairwoman of the Killeen Senior Advisory Board and 2022 mayoral candidate, has been accused of abuse and unethical behavior.
A Killeen woman and regular at Killeen’s senior centers, Debbie Bundy, filed two complaints against Bracey, the first in 2019 and the second on Jan. 8, which was a week before Bracey announced she was running to be the next Killeen mayor.
The mayoral election is May 7. Bracey filed to run in the election on Friday.
Bundy said the 2019 complaint was going to be brought before the Killeen City Council that year, but Killeen Parks and Recreation Executive Director Joe Brown came to Bundy to instead let him handle the complaint.
“The complaint was never brought before the City Council. I, Debbie Bundy, was on the city council agenda to address the problem, but Mr. Joe Brown asked me if I would not go forward with the complaint and if I would let him handle the problem which I agreed to do,” Bundy said last week.
“The problem remains, and has to this date not been resolved,” she said.
The 2019 complaint claims that Bracey displays a “very threatening and aggressive behavior,” can be unpredictable and have a “violent” temper.
“She has been known to physically hold seniors while threatening them,” according to the the 2019 complaint.
The 2019 complaint also came with signatures from 110 people who agree with the allegations, according to Bundy.
Why Executive Director Brown did not want Bundy to go to the Killeen City Council in 2019 is unclear. He was unavailable for comment, city officials said.
The latest complaint against Bracey, filed to the city government by Bundy on Jan. 8, states that Bracey had singled her out in retaliation for previous complaints against her and that Bracey had threatened her more than once. Bundy also attached an image of text messages in the complaint between Bracey and Councilwoman Mellisa Brown indicating Bracey did not want Bundy on the senior board because Bundy was “dangerous.”
When reached for comment by the Herald, Bracey said that the latest complaint against her is not true and that it had already been resolved by the time the Herald reached out to her.
“Joe Brown read us our rights and told us to act like human beings instead of a bunch of angry women,” Bracey said. When asked why she didn’t want Bundy on the board, Bracey denied ever saying that but when asked about the text message to Councilwoman Brown and the screenshot showing it was coming from Bracey’s phone number, Bracey refused to say anything further.
But she did confirm that she was still running for mayor.
Bracey isn’t unknown for stirring up controversy.
Prior to the 2019 complaint, Bracey was caught on camera in 2018 essentially threatening then-mayoral candidate Holly Teel and Mellisa Brown (during her 2018 run for city council). Area TV station KCEN did a report about the incident.
Bracey got into another controversy with Councilwoman Brown in July of last year regarding a senior town hall.
The councilwoman said the town hall was a joint town hall with Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez, which they invited Bracey to participate in since she is the chairwoman of the senior board.
“Somewhere along the way, she decided that it was her town hall but when she was corrected by Joe Brown that it was Councilwoman Brown’s event... she went out of her way to tell people that the event was canceled,” Councilwoman Brown said. “She went to the community center early to tell people that the event was canceled, she even said the same to staff setting up the room, and she even sat out in the parking lot to tell people to not bother going in.”
In a prior report by the Herald, Bracey said the only person she told in the parking lot that the town hall was canceled was Gonzalez, who still went inside.
Bracey, at the time, said she organized the meeting, and it was hers to cancel.
“I had canceled my meeting — that was my meeting,” Bracey said at the time. “The people that were invited were my guests.”
It was around this time that Bracey began to text Councilwoman Brown and sent her a text message where she said that Bundy “could be a possible danger to the board” if she were nominated.
Bundy was baffled as to how she could be a danger to the board.
“How am I even a danger?” Bundy said last week.
A series of complaints
It’s the latest of several complaints against Bracey, sources told the Herald.
Following multiple complaints against Bracey, Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King said an investigation into Bracey began in November.
One complaint was filed by a woman when her mother was turned away at the senior center because they “didn’t want new people,”
Eventually, Nash-King, Councilwoman Gonzalez and a city official sat down with Bracey to discuss her behavior, Nash-King said.
“We gave her a timeline and I told her that if she did not meet this, she was going to be removed,” said Nash-King, who is also running for mayor in the May 7 election.
Nash-King said that Bundy came to her to ask if she could be on the board, and Nash-King said that she didn’t have a problem with it.
“I wanted to have a neutral party on the board and Debbie Bundy was being considered, but I wanted to give Bracey the time to modify the behavior so it was a conflict for me, and I passed the position to someone else,” Nash-King said.
Nash-King said she had to recuse herself from the investigation after Bracey announced she was running for mayor, because now the two are election opponents.
“When she announced that she was running for the mayor, I could no longer be the lead investigator because it would appear to be a conflict of interest, so I asked Mayor Segarra to appoint another council member in my place so the investigation could continue,” Nash-King said.
Previously, when Nash-King was made aware of the text message that Bracey had sent to Councilwoman Brown, she was planning on meeting with Bracey to discuss the matter.
“I tried calling her and emailing her but she wouldn’t pick up, and when she did, it was to tell me that she had a lawyer,” Nash-King said.
The Herald reached out to Bundy to ask about the talk that she had with Parks and Recreation Executive Director Brown and Bracey. Bundy laughed and said nothing had been resolved.
“What she is telling you is a lie; nothing has been resolved,” Bundy said.
“If I can go out and slice her tires and just say I’m sorry, does that fix the problem? No way,” Bundy said sarcastically.
