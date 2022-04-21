Candidates for both the Killeen City Council and Killeen mayoral races shared friendly exchanges Thursday ahead of Monday’s start of early voting in the May 7 election.
While there weren’t many residents in the first hour of Thursday’s meet and greet hosted by League of United Latin American Citizens Herencia Council No. 4297, the candidates of the city election seemed to have a pleasant time, talking among themselves and sharing opinions.
“Elections are so important; I wish there was more participation,” said Sandra Blankenship, a member of LULAC.
While the Herald was at the event from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., no residents were in attendance to meet with the candidates. The event was scheduled to go on until 7:30 p.m.
Eighteen people in total were at the event by 6:15 p.m., but they were either candidates or members of LULAC, as well as political figures such as Harker Heights Councilwoman Lynda Nash, who is chair of the Bell County Democrats.
Mayoral candidates James Everard, Holly Teel, and Patsy Bracey talked political issues with Killeen City Councilman Ken Wilkerson, who is a candidate for reelction to his at-large seat.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, who is also seeking election in May, was seen mingling amongst people. Former Mayor Jose Segarra, a candidate for an at-large council seat, could also be seen being sociable with council and mayoral candidates.
Incumbents Council members Rick Williams and Mellisa Brown — who are both seeking reelection —as well as council candidates Leo Gukeisen and Ramon Alvarez were all present at the event.
Nicole Shaw, the president of Stars and Stripes Exchange Club, along with future member of the club D’Juana Watson. shared their opinions on the event.
“I think that having the political forums and meet and greets are a great way to have the community to come out and meet who is running for our council so that you can talk to them and get to hear their point of view instead of hearing it on the news or reading about it,” Shaw said, “I think it’s very important to keep these going for the community.”
Watson echoed a lot of Shaw’s sentiments.
“I think it’s a positive thing to do and I enjoy volunteering my time for the event, I enjoy being here,” Watson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.