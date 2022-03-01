After a brief presentation by Killeen Human Resources Director Eva Bark at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting, the council is expected to vote next week on whether to approve the appointment of Kris Krishna to become the new presiding municipal court judge.
Former municipal court judge Mark Kimball announced his retirement last October and retired on Feb. 23.
Last week, the city announced that Krishna has been selected to become the new presiding municipal court judge but the council will have to vote on to approve his appointment due to there being a consensus rather than an official vote.
According to the staff report presented by Bark to the council on Tuesday night, Krishna brings to the position over 10 years of experience.
“He most recently served in the Webb County District Attorney’s Office as a Border Prosecutor for two and a half years. He also served as Assistant City Attorney with the City of Grand Prairie for over four years and as Assistant District Attorney for Tarrant County District Attorney’s office for almost four years,” the staff report said.
City staff recommended for the council to approve the appointment of Krishna.
During a City Council meeting in December, the council gave Bark the green light to begin the search for a new judge.
The position was advertised over the course of four weeks or until filled. A total of 24 applicants submitted their resumes to the city.
The council interviewed numerous candidates who applied for the position, which pays $120,000 annually plus benefits, according to city documents. Kimball was making $125,500 annually, according to the city.
