The City of Killeen’s opening salvo in its appeal of a judge’s decision regarding a controversial, voter-approved marijuana ordinance was supposed to arrive in Austin on Wednesday but now the lawsuit is on hold until the end of August.
“This stage of the litigation, which concerns the City of Killeen’s appeal and whether the city maintains governmental immunity, will take several months to resolve,” said Michael Siegel, attorney for Ground Game Texas, a defendant in the lawsuit along with Killeen. “If our appeal is successful, Bell County’s lawsuit will be dismissed and Killeen’s policy will remain in force.”
Bell County officials say otherwise, and have pledged to keep fighting. They say Killeen’s decriminalized marijuana law violates state law, and prevents police from doing their jobs.
Ground Game, which was influential in getting Proposition A onto the ballot last year, joined the City of Killeen as a defendant in the lawsuit filed by Bell County earlier this year. The city’s and Ground Game’s opening briefs were due this week but both filed motions to extend the deadlines to Aug. 28, for the City of Killeen, and Aug. 25, for Ground Game.
“Appellant (the City of Killeen) seeks to extend the time to file its opening brief (a summary of the legal arguments it intends to make) because the trial court (Bell County’s 146th Judicial District Court) has not issued findings of fact and conclusions of law and because appellant’s counsel have been heavily involved ... in another case,” according to the city’s motion for an extension of time that was filed on July 24, days before the deadline. “The potential impact of the requested extension on these judicial proceedings is insignificant.”
Once the city files its brief, the county then will have 30 days — or until Sept. 27 — in which to file its own. The city then could choose to file a reply brief within 20 days of the county’s brief being filed, according to the Texas Rules of Appellate Procedure.
Bell County, which filed suit against the City of Killeen in April, opposed the motion to extend the city’s deadline, according to court records.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The appeals court judges in Austin will be deciding on the city’s “plea to jurisdiction,” in other words, the judges are tasked with determining whether the lawsuit even is in the jurisdiction, or authority, of a Bell County district court. Philip T. Kingston, the Dallas-area attorney retained by the city, told the Herald previously that only the State of Texas, through the state’s Attorney General’s Office, has the authority to sue a city.
However, at a hearing in Belton on May 25, visiting Judge Rick Morris disagreed and ruled in Bell County’s favor when he denied the city’s “pleas to jurisdiction.”
The road could be long but much is at stake.
“The appeal concerns a number of procedural issues; but most importantly, the Court of Appeals will have the opportunity to protect the rights of Killeen voters, under the Home Rule authority of the Texas Constitution, to set local priorities for law enforcement and allocate limited public resources,” Siegel said. “We believe Killeen voters acted lawfully and appropriately when they adopted a policy to limit city enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses and preserve scarce resources for higher priority public needs.”
KPD stopped making arrests in cases solely involving misdemeanor marijuana possession in November of last year after local voters approved Proposition A by a margin of 69% to 31%.
Proposition A prohibits Killeen officers from issuing citations or making arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana except in “limited circumstances,” including the investigation of a “felony-level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority.”
Although the measure was approved by a substantial majority, the county claimed that it was being harmed by being prevented from enforcing state laws.
In December, the Bell County Commissioners Court officially authorized the civil lawsuit against the City of Killeen. On April 11, Bell County filed the lawsuit in the 146th Judicial District Court, spurring two hearings in May.
The same day that Morris denied the city’s “pleas to jurisdiction,” the City of Killeen filed its appeal with the Third Court of Appeals in Austin. Ground Game Texas filed its notice of appeal on July 7.
The county attorney told the Herald on July 9, that even if the city were to prevail with its appeal, the court would likely give the county an opportunity to re-plead the case.
“It’s not going to end it,” Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols said.
