The Killeen City Council will have a workshop meeting on Tuesday where it will discuss appointing council members to various boards and commissions.
Following the annual city council election in May, the mayor makes appointments to the committees and subcommittees with the consent of the council.
The committees include Audit Committee, Hill Country Transit, Killeen Economic Development Corporation, Killeen Sister Cities, the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number Two Board, the Central Texas Council of Governments, the Development District Board of Central Texas and the Transportation Planning Committee.
The subcommittees include Boards of Adjustment for Construction, Fire Prevention Code, Airport Hazard Zoning and Zoning, the Senior Citizen Advisory Board and Bell County Health District.
The council will also discuss entering into a contract with United Healthcare to provide health insurance benefits for 919 city employees and 635 dependents. The council heard a lengthy presentation at the May 11 workshop. The proposed contract will be for $6.1 million and would decrease the total healthcare costs for the city by $1,312.
One item not on the agenda was to revote on the motion to continue looking into problems with the municipal elections.
On May 18 the council was given a presentation by City Attorney Traci Briggs about four streets that were mistakenly put into the wrong districts on the voter rolls. Following the presentation the council voted against a motion to have the city continue to look into it.
The vote in council chambers was said to be a 3-3 tie with the mayor casting the deciding vote against. However, because the mayor didn’t press his “no” button, how each member voted was not displayed in chambers or recorded.
On May 19, the Herald reached out to the city to get a final tally. When city officials didn’t have it, the mayor reached out to four members to get the vote. The tally he got was 4-2 against. Because an official vote was not recorded it is unclear who changed their vote or if someone misremembered how they voted.
“There are so many items on the agenda that we have coming out, so I decided not to put it on this one,” Mayor Jose Segarra said by phone Friday. “Maybe I’ll bring it back at a later date when we don’t have so many hot topics.”
He said he does not sign any official documents after workshop discussions like with the regular meeting and pointed out council members can change their opinion from workshop to a meeting.
“It’s a workshop, so it’s not an official vote,” Segarra said. “(Workshops are) where you discuss things.”
Other items the council will consider on Tuesday include:
Purchase of $109,403.40 for new respirator masks for the police department
A grant, design and tenant for a new hanger at the Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport
Review a draft BYOB ordinance
The council will meet at 5 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.