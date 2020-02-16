Voters will go to the polls in Coryell County on March 3 seeking to pick candidates in a handful of contested races.
Republican voters will decide between incumbent Representative Roger Williams and challenger Keith Neuendorff in the District 25 congressional race. Meanwhile, Democrats will choose between Julie Oliver and Heidi Sloan to help determine who will face the Republican candidate in the Nov. 3 general election.
Two candidates are challenging incumbent state Representative J.D. Sheffield in the District 59 Republican primary. Cody Johnson and Shelby Slawson are seeking to unseat Sheffield, who is seeking a fifth term in the Texas Legislature. If no one receives more than 50% of the vote on March 3, the two candidates with the highest vote totals will face each other in a run-off May 26.
In other contested races, incumbent Sheriff Scott A. Williams is seeking the Republican nomination against former Coryell County Constable Roger Hammack. The winner will not face a Democratic challenger in the general election.
Six candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for Coryell County Commissioner in Precinct 3. Incumbent Don Jones is not seeking re-election. Ryan Basham, Jerry A. Casey, Jaydie Dixon, Paul Hopson, Dewey Jones and Justin Veazey will seek to replace Jones. Again, if no candidate receives 50% of the vote, the two candidates with the most votes will have a run-off on May 26. The winner will have no Democratic opponent in the general election.
Two of the four county constable races will be contested. In Precinct 2, incumbent Shawn Camp will be challenged by Chuck Wilson. In Precinct 3, incumbent Dewey Jones is not seeking re-election. Jimmy Daniel and Kirby Ruiz are hoping to succeed him.
Uncontested races in the Coryell County Republican primary include:
Dawn Buckingham for state senator, District 24
Brandon Belt for Coryell County Attorney
Justin Carothers for Tax Assessor-Collector
Kyle Matthews for County Commissioner, Precinct 1
Guy Beveridge for Constable, Precinct 1
Teddy Brock for Constable, Precinct 4
Uncontested races in the Coryell County Democratic primary include:
Clayton Tucker for state senator, District 24
Buckingham and Tucker will face each other in the November general election. Belt, Carothers, Matthews, Beveridge and Brock will not face an opponent in the general election.
EARLY VOTING
Early voting in Coryell County begins Tuesday, Feb. 18. Voting will continue Feb. 19 through 21 and again Feb. 24 through 28. Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Feb. 18 and 25, when they will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting will be held at two locations:
The Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508-B in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center in Copperas Cove.
The Gatesville Main Street Annex, 801 E. Leon St. in Gatesville.
