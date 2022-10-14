Longtime Copperas Cove resident John Hale held a meet and greet Oct. 8 at the Waffle Cone in Copperas Cove. Hale is running for Copperas Cove City Council Place 4 and is running against Edith Natividad.
Several dozen people came out to show support for Hale and asked him questions about his vision for helping the citizens of Copperas Cove improve the quality of their lives. During the meet and greet attendees were treated to Waffle Cone’s chocolate and vanilla ice cream.
“Actually, a lot of things in Cove are being done,” Hale said. “When you look at the five-year Capital (Improvement) Plan, there are lots of thing that are already being done. Until I read the whole plan, which is 137 pages, I did not realize where some of these plans and projects were and what phases they were in. Now, I know. Now, I have the information that I need. And the great thing is that any citizen of Copperas Cove can read all of this information online.”
During the event, Hale addressed some of the common questions he has received during his campaign.
“Right now, I have had citizens of Cove ask me about the Senior Center, which is already in the works, they are getting ready to sell the old building and then secure land to build a new senior center,” he said. “Another question I have been asked is the status of the new animal shelter in Cove, which the voters last year approved the bond that would help pay for the new shelter. We are currently in the building design phase, I am not sure when the shelter will be completed.”
A Copperas Cove resident who attended the meet and greet and asked not to be named said, “I would like to see Cove Code Enforcement do their job. They need to start going around to residents who do not keep up with their lawns, have trash, stagnant water, or junk and old cars that do not work lying around. They need to not just put a violation sticker on their doors but these residents also need to be fined.”
Jose Matos, another attendee at the meet and greet and resident of Copperas Cove, said, “Ever since my wife and I moved to this city, we have found that there is a lack of entertainment venues or things to do for teenagers.”
Hale has lived in Copperas Cove since 1999 after he retired from the United States Army. He holds a bachelor degree in business administration. Hale said his faith in God is very strong and so is his love for his community.
Over the past decade John has always lent his heart, and his time, to others and many organizations in the Cove community. He has volunteered and been involved with organizations like Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, Pink Warrior Angels, Rabbit Fest, Krist Kindl Markt, the animal shelter, local nursing homes and the Girl and Boy Scouts.
Hale has also been a strong supporter of young local entrepreneurs who build and operate their own lemonade day stands for Lemonade Day weekend, which is held the first weekend in May every year. Hale frequently buys a cookie and has a cup of lemonade to support these kids.
Hale has also served as the president and secretary for the Copperas Cove Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.
“I wanted to get involved because I wanted to take an active role in helping our citizens, and our city,” Hale said at the meet and greet.
Hale is married to his wife, Dawn, and they have five children, and six grandchildren.
For more information on where to vote and the dates, times and locations of early voting for Coryell County elections, go to https://www.coryellcountytax.com/Elections#/
Election Day 2022 is Nov. 8.
