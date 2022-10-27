COPPERAS COVE — With election day a week and a half away, candidates for Copperas Cove City Council and Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees had an opportunity to field questions Wednesday evening.
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce hosted the candidate forum in the board room of the Copperas Cove ISD.
Prior to fielding questions from the Chamber and members of the community, the candidates had a chance to speak on their platforms for running for office.
The four city council candidates had varying answers.
Running for Place 4 on the council, John Hale has lived in Copperas Cove for 22 years, and he has seen things change in that time.
“In those 22 years, all I’ve seen is businesses go away,” Hale said. “The movie theater went away. It’s back, but it went away. The skating rink has gone away. The bowling alley has gone away. There’s so many things that have gone away and I just want to try to find out how I can assist in bringing back businesses that are for the families.”
Hale’s opponent, Edith Natividad, has been involved in the city of Copperas Cove for 29 years. Her main focus is on increasing the amount of activities available for children and their families.
“When we came here, there were a lot of activities,” Natividad said. “I would like to start having a recreational community center for, like, indoor pickle ball, indoor skating rink, indoor swimming pool, so the family can enjoy the indoor activities ... If we have an indoor activities that a family could come and that would (be) really good and help the community.”
Unopposed candidates Manuel “Monty” Montanez and Shawn Alzona also participated in the forum.
Montanez owns Monty’s Steaks, Brew and BBQ in Copperas Cove. He retired from the Army a couple of years ago and previously lived in Copperas Cove from 2005 to 2009 and returned in 2015.
“I just want to make Copperas Cove what I saw back in 2005,” Montanez said. “Where you had Mel’s Diner around the corner and that was a place to go for shakes and burgers and everything else. Copperas Cove was alive and growing at that time ... Copperas Cove was the leading area for family living.”
Alzona, who was elected to his Place 3 seat in December 2021, said when he first ran, he spoke on economic development and said that the city isn’t broken. Wednesday, his comments were similar.
“The key to it all is economic growth and development,” Alzona said. “So, we’ve got good things, good people in place and good things happening. I just want to keep with the positivity, keep making things better. But again, nothing’s broken. Nothing needs to be fixed. But we can always do better.”
School Board
Incumbent school board member Jeff Gorres had a different focus than the city council candidates. Gorres was elected to the school board in 2019 and has been involved with the district for 16 years and called the district a “great” one to have one’s kids educated in.
“But there’s some challenges,” Gorres said. “There’s some challenges that need to be addressed. We need to address some of the ill discipline. We need to provide better security, not only for students, but our staff that are in the schools every day. And there are some challenges there. We need to resource additional security across the board.”
Gorres’ opponent, Heather Copeland, was unable to attend and participate in the forum.
Aside from Copeland, unopposed school board candidates Joan Manning and Mike Wilburn were unable to attend the forum.
To view the entire forum, go to the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CopperasCoveChamber
Early voting continues through Nov. 4. Times are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 28; from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29; from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 30; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
Early voting polling places are:
508-B Cove Terrace Shopping Center, Copperas Cove
801 E. Leon St., Gatesville
Election day is Nov. 8.
