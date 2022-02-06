COPPERAS COVE - All nine Republican candidates for three Coryell County races were present and fielded questions during an election forum at the Copperas Cove Public Library Saturday evening.
A crowd of more than three dozen people listened to the candidates answer questions about why they’re running, what they would change and why, their top three issues, what they would do to attract economic development and how they would work together with municipalities to increase unity in the county.
Speaking on their top three issues, many of them mentioned economic development. Hearing that as a main priority, Chip Howell, the moderator, asked them how they would attract more economic development.
Celia Sellers, candidate for county judge, said she believes that one of the big approaches is improving the broadband in the county and the jail.
“I mean, personally, I believe that our county is a very good county and we have good families here, and it’s just it’s a very nice county to live. I believe that our county is safe,” Sellers said. “The jail, that’s another thing that I do believe is important for the economic development. I do thing that with the new jail and our county being safer, that is something to develop.”
Keith Taylor, a candidate for Coryell County Commissioner, Precinct 4, said he believes that one incentive for businesses would be to improve infrastructure in regards to water and sewer lines.
“I mean, that’s going to be the number one, I think, because if you don’t have the power and the water, you not going to get anybody to show up and then you won’t have the workforce,” Taylor said.
Jack Barcroft, a candidate for county judge, said an incentive will be seeing the railhead project outside of Copperas Cove coming to fruition. Because the project is not finished, the county has had to turn away several businesses because of the lack of railhead infrastructure they’re looking for.
“It was a very large deal with Copperas Cove and Fort Hood. It involved the land swap and the Coryell County Economic Development Board. But, and I quote, ‘It didn’t benefit Gatesville.’ So it was lampooned,” Barcroft said. “Well, the good news is after talking to leadership in Copperas Cove, it’s still alive. And if I’m county judge, then I’m definitely going to make sure that we put efforts in that to make it come to fruition. And if it fails, I’ll take responsibility for it. And when it succeeds, I’ll give that credit back to the commissioners, the department heads and all those that participated to make it happen.”
Joey Acfalle, a county judge candidate, said a way to incentivize businesses is to help them save on their power.
“Touching up of what candidate Barcroft spoke of, geothermal incentive for business to come over here. One of the things that we can go ahead and incentivize to them is the opportunity to save on their power with geothermal in their own area, if it does apply,” Acfalle said.
Ray Ashby, the incumbent for County Commissioner, Precinct 4, said he believes that the county can offer businesses with a tax break.
“We could offer some sort of tax abatement program for some businesses if it would sell them to get here. Now, I’m not talking about free taxes. I’m talking about a discount for the first year or two, you know, to get their feet wet and get in,” he said. “I would not be opposed to offering that to a business if they moved to Coryell County.”
County Judge Roger Miller, who is seeking reelection, said the county needs to be responsive to the differences in the communities of the county.
“I don’t believe in one size fits all. I said it a minute ago and I’ll say it again. You know, the economic growth that Copperas Cove wants may not necessarily be the same economic growth that Jonesboro wants,” Miller said. “Because I really am not going to go up to Matt Dawson and say, ‘Hey, man, we’re going to recruit about 2,000 families to come here and turn this into a 3A school district.’ Not going to do it, OK. Not going to do that to Evant or Oglesby either. So it is being controlling and responsive to what the areas are.”
Scott Weddle, a candidate for County Commissioner, Precinct 2, said the key things to bring economic development are low taxes, good infrastructure and good security.
“That’s what taxpayers want,” he said. “Those are the three things that we want out of our government.”
Weddle also talked about expanding the current businesses and encouraging the younger generation to learn the trades.
Bradi Diaz, a candidate for County Commissioner, Precinct 4, said she is focused on improving broadband internet.
“Whether you’re trying to recruit a mom and pop ice cream shop or you’re trying to get Tesla to come into Coryell County, they’re going to need broadband internet,” Diaz said.
Billy Vaden, a candidate for County Commissioner, Precinct 2, said the key is to get a workforce.
“So Samsung or Dell or any of those big names, they’re not going to come here because we don’t have… in my opinion, we don’t have the workforce to satisfy that,” he said. “And so we have to start at the young age of making our workforce local.”
Those unable to attend the forum who would like to watch it can do so on the Coryell County Republican Party Facebook page.
Early voting for the primary will go from Feb. 14-25, and the primary election is on March 1.
Should a runoff election be required between the top two vote-getters in any of the races, that will take place on May 24.
Whoever wins each race is expected to be the winner of the election since there are no races in Coryell County that are contested by Democrats.
Federal candidates in attendance were Mike Williams and Abhiram Garapati, Republican candidates vying for the U.S. District 31 seat, currently held by U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock. Carter is seeking reelection to the seat.
State Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville, the incumbent for Texas House District 59. She is unopposed in the primary and the general election.
Also in the audience was State Senate District 24 candidate Raul Reyes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.