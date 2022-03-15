After several weeks of accusations, allegations, and an awkward city council meeting, the Killeen City Council on Tuesday endorsed a motion of direction to remove Patsy Bracey as the chair of the city's Senior Advisory Board. The vote was 6-0, with Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King abstaining.
“On behalf of the subcommittee of advisors, we are thankful for Ms. Patsy Bracey and the others who serve on the board… However, we must acknowledge the information that is before us,” Councilwoman Nina Cobb said Tuesday night before the council voted to remove Bracey as the board chair.
Council members Cobb and Jessica Gonzalez were part of the subcommittee of the board to lead an investigation into the accusations of abuse against Bracey.
Both thanked Bracey for her years of service but felt that she needed to be removed due to the accusations against her.
"On behalf of the senior advisory subcommittee, we move to remove Ms. Patsy Bracey from the senior advisory board," Gonzalez said. Cobb immediately seconded.
The allegations surrounding Bracey and the city response has been covered by the Herald extensively in the last two months, including a city council meeting where the allegations were brought up and exploded into a flurry of accusations and finger pointing. The bulk of the push-back was directed toward Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, who had requested the council examine the handling of the Bracey allegations by city administrators. In the sharp back-and-forth exchange, Brown was subsequently accused by Mayor Jose Segarra of “trying to hijack the meeting and take over the city manager’s job”.
Debbie Bundy, a Killeen resident, served as a catalyst for the motion when she brought her complaints against Bracey to the Herald offices. One of the complaints included a petition of over a 100 signatures asking for Bracey to be removed as board chair.
"My heart is singing right now," Bundy said when asked for her reaction towards the council's motion of direction.
Bracey was not in the audience for Tuesday night's meeting. She told the Herald during a phone call last month that she planned to take legal action and made claims that there was never an investigation of the allegations against her.
“Until there is a substantial investigation instead of these fabricated lies, I am not going to step down,” Bracey said during the phone call, “And if it continues, I will file a lawsuit against each of them. And you can put that in the paper.”
Nash-King abstained from Tuesday's vote, as both she and Bracey are running for the Killeen mayor's post in the May 7 election.
Next week, the council will hold an official vote on whether to remove Bracey from the advisory board.
