Residents in Kempner, Lampasas, Gatesville and Florence took to the polls Tuesday to elect their city leaders.
In Kempner, Norm Parker beat Vance Rodgers in a race for Place 1. Neither were incumbents. Parker defeated Rodgers by a margin of 251 to 156.
Jared Jones defeated incumbent Betty Parker in the race for Place 2. Jones got 260 votes to Parker’s 155.
In Place 5, incumbent Melba Vandeveer earned another term, defeating challenger Anelicia Cheney-Campbell. Vandeveer received 231 votes, and Cheney-Campbell received 186 votes.
Kempner residents also voted in favor of adopting a city manager position.
Lampasas
In the race for city council Place 1, Gordon Nelson defeated incumbent Chuck Williamson. Nelson received 1,527 votes, while Williamson got 966 votes.
For Place 5, Bob Goodart narrowly defeated Zachary Taylor, according to unofficial results. Goodart received 1,306 votes to Taylor’s 1,154.
Catherine Kuehne was re-elected after running unopposed.
Gatesville
For city council Ward 1, Place 1, Claude Williams defeated Dennis Fueston by a margin of 1,812 to 598. Williams will fill out the remainder of the term until November 2021 after the seat was vacated.
Barbara Burrow narrowly defeated Kent Ford in a race for Ward 1, Place 2, according to unofficial results. Burrow received 1,367 votes, and Ford received 1,171.
A runoff will occur between Niki Foster and Billy Sinyard in the race for Ward 2, Place 4. Sinyard received the most votes with 1,095 and Foster received 775. Incumbent William “Bill” Robinette received 687 votes.
Incumbent Jack Doyle retained his seat in Ward 2, Place 6. Doyle defeated Willie Joe Taylor by a margin of 1,827 to 601.
Mayor Gary Chumley was re-elected after running unopposed.
For the Gatesville Independent School District board of trustees, Charles Ament, Calvin Ford and Jimmie Ferguson received the most amount of votes with 4,136, 2,720 and 2,352, respectively. A fourth candidate, Charis Brooke Clawson received 1,721 votes.
Florence
By press time Mary Condon was leading the race for mayor in Florence 52.5% to 47.5% over her competitor David Merideth.
The two city council seats are being led by Debra Bartos Cahill and Jesus I. Castillo.
Cahill received 166 votes while Castillo received 111 votes.
