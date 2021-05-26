Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King is hosting a free community event at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, 2497 East Central Expressway in Killeen. The topics will include infrastructure, the comprehensive plan and the revitalization of downtown.
“Please come out and join us for this important meeting and learn what resources are needed for the City of Killeen’s future growth!” Nash-King said in a Facebook post announcing the event.
Free pizza will be provided to those in attendance.
