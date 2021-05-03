During its Tuesday workshop, session the Killeen City Council will continue to discuss the formation of an Ethics and Oversight Board.
On Feb. 2, Councilmember Mellisa Brown introduced a proposal for a new Ethics and Oversight Board. The idea was to create a board and if that board determined violations occurred by elected officials or city staff, remedies could be recommended.
The following week city staff presented information about what is currently in place to address ethics violations, which include a fraud hotline, complaint forms to the city auditor, and correspondences to the city attorney. There is currently no ethics ordinance, ethics board, or an ethics commission.
At today’s meeting, council members will discuss who the ordinance will cover, what to include in the standards of conduct, and who will do the investigating.
“I would love to have citizens come out and speak during public comment so that we know what they are looking for,” Brown said by phone Monday. “Ultimately the goal is for this to be able to help rebuild trust between the citizens and our city government, and our staff and leadership.”
The council will meet at 5 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
