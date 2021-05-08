The Killeen City Council will swear in at least two new members and one incumbent following Tuesday’s meeting.
Jessica Gonzalez will be sworn in to represent District 1, Nina Cobb for District 3, and incumbent Debbie Nash-King will be sworn in for her third term representing District 2.
As of Sunday, Michael Boyd has a two-vote lead over incumbent Steve Harris in the District 4 race; however, Harris has filed a recount petition. City spokesperson Hilary Shine said the filing of a recount could delay the swearing in of a new member.
Provisional ballots are scheduled to be counted on Monday, which could change the totals in the race as well.
The canvassing board, made of Councilmembers Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams, are also scheduled to canvass the election.
As part of their final acts the outgoing council members will vote on a $5.8 million bid for Lone Star Paving to improve 12 of the city’s worst roads including W.S. Young Drive, Rimmier Road, Stagecoach Road, Elms Road, Florence Road and 38th Street.
The project will not replace the roads, but use a process called milling and overlay. The company will rip up the old road and lay at least two inches of new asphalt down. There is no warranty, but the process is expected to give 10 years of new life to the roads.
If approved, construction could start in two weeks, with the project estimated to be complete in 60 to 90 days, depending on weather conditions.
The council will also discuss the Killeen Police Department spending nearly $600,000 for new cameras and technology equipment for police vehicles and at police headquarters.
KPD is asking to spend $375,345 to replace cameras in 24 patrol cars which are using technology from 2014. The new equipment would give high-definition video, something that is now standard in most cameras.
KPD is also asking to spend $223,987 to upgrade 78 cameras around police headquarters and the jail. Those cameras were installed in 2010 and also lack high-definition capabilities.
