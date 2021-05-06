Killeen City Councilmember Steve Harris said he formally filed for a recount in his District 4 race late Thursday afternoon.
Harris, a two-term incumbent, received 179 votes to challenger Michael Boyd’s 181, according to unofficial Election Day totals from the city. Brockley Moore received 112 votes.
Provisional ballots are scheduled to be counted on Monday.
Harris paid a $400 deposit, according to a photo of a receipt Harris sent the Herald. Candidates are required to pay for a recount but can recoup the money if they win.
The city will canvass the election votes on Tuesday, after the regular council meeting.
“The submission of a recount petition could delay swearing in of a new council member for the district subject to a recount,” Killeen spokesperson Hilary Shine said in an email Monday.
