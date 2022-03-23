As a part of her re-election campaign, Killeen City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown held a town hall on Wednesday evening to talk with residents.
While the event was sparsely attended early on, it allowed for the event to take on a more personable and intimate environment as Brown talked with residents, and Council members Jessica Gonzalez and Ken Wilkerson, who is also seeking reelection, had conversations with residents on the issues that mattered to them.
Also at the event was mayoral candidate James Everard.
Everard, a local activist and organizer, is running against Acting Mayor Debbie Nash-King; Holly Teel; and Patsy Bracey. Brown is seeking re-election for her council member-at-large seat.
