Unofficial Election Night results show candidate Michael Boyd leading incumbent Steve Harris by two votes in Killeen City Council District 4. But this race is far from over. Questions of election impropriety with issues dating back to 2011 are leading to a recount and possible council investigation.
On Monday the ballot board will meet at 9 a.m. at Killeen City Hall to count provisional ballots. Those votes will be added to the total and passed on to the canvassing board, which is scheduled to meet and officially canvass the election at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The board, made up of Councilmembers Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams, legally must canvass the election by Wednesday.
The board will be required to do its job regardless of questions still lingering about miscategorized ballots in District 3 and District 4.
During early voting, the city put Carpet Lane in District 3, when in fact it is in District 4. According to Bell County Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton, the error affected 24 addresses on Carpet Lane, which included 39 registered voters.
Dutton said the county inadvertently missed the mistake when reviewing the maps prior to entering them into the county computers.
“As soon as that City made us aware, the changes were made to correct them,” Dutton said in an email on Tuesday.
“An issue was brought to the City Secretary’s attention during early voting,” city spokesperson Hilary Shine said in an email on Tuesday. “She immediately contacted Bell County to advise them of the issue, and before Election Day she was told the issue had been corrected. The city continues to research this issue.”
Dutton said there was also an error on Brookside Drive that put voters who should have been in District 3 into District 2, affecting 27 addresses. Nina Cobb was leading the District 3 race with 366 votes, according to unofficial Election Night results. Ramon Alvarez received 232 and Jason Carr received 63.
Carpet Lane is in southwest Killeen. Brookside Drive is in southeast Killeen.
This is not the first time this issue has been brought to the city’s attention. A May 2011 article in the Herald said voters were given District 3 ballots, despite living in District 2.
“There was a mistake,” then-City Attorney Kathy Davis said in the May 15, 2011, article. “Sixteen ballots were given out to residents outside of District 3, but since the difference between the top two vote-getters was 166 votes, the 16 mistaken ballots could not have a material effect on the outcome of the election.”
The same miscue affected seven voters in this year’s election.
“At this time it appears that the rolls were incorrect regarding three voters during early voting and four on election day in Precinct 404,” Shine said in an email Friday. “None were identified in Precinct 412.”
The Herald asked Shine how many voters cast a ballot in the wrong district.
“Although staff can determine the number affected from the rolls, staff cannot say affirmatively what ballot each voter received,” Shine said in an email Friday.
The candidates were different for each district race, so it is unclear why the city is unable to determine what district a voter cast a ballot in.
Shine did not respond to repeated questions asking for clarification about who will be conducting the investigation and if it would be made public.
Councilmember Mellisa Brown said she submitted an agenda item request on Friday for the city council to discuss the election issues at a future council meeting.
As for Harris, he filed for a recount on Thursday, paying a $400 deposit, according to a photo of a receipt signed by City Secretary Lucy Aldrich. The recount will not address the issues of miscategorized voters, but simply recount the ballots cast. Once a vote has been cast, the voter may not vote again in the same election.
“The submission of a recount petition could delay swearing in of a new council member for the district subject to a recount,” Shine said in an email Monday.
Harris could file for an election contest, which would bring the election before a district judge. The judge could either order a new election or make the results legally binding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.