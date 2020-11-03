And then there were two.
A Copperas Cove City Council race, which began with four candidates, was narrowed down Tuesday evening, with one clear leader.
Theresa “Terri” Deans was the clear leader among the four, earning the most amount of votes — 3,294, including Copperas Cove residents who live in Lampasas County.
“I feel honored, I really do,” Deans said of receiving the most votes.
Deans lost to Jack Smith in a special election in 2019, but she said even though she lost, she ran a successful campaign because it got her name out there.
She said the residents of Copperas Cove knows she will stand right beside them.
A total of 91 votes separated the remaining three candidates — Vonya Hart, Gary Kent and incumbent Marc Payne.
Hart was the second-place finisher with a slew of votes on Election Day, according to unofficial results. Including the Cove residents in Lampasas County, she finished with 2,255 votes.
“First of all, I’m just feeling very blessed right now,” Hart said Tuesday evening.
A newcomer to the political scene, she said the response at the polls was “truly amazing.”
Deans, 61, is retired from federal service, and her husband is retired from the military. She is a volunteer administrative assistant with the Disaster Action Response Team. She and her husband have been residents of Copperas Cove since 2003.
Hart, 50, holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in counseling. She is a licensed professional counselor and is currently employed as a Military Family Life Counselor.
The Copperas Cove City Council should order the runoff election at its next council meeting, which will be Nov. 17.
Deans said the plan ahead of the runoff election is simple.
“Pound the pavement and pound it hard,” she said.
Hart said she is not sure what the plan ahead of the runoff is. She said she is working with some people close to her to think of a game plan.
Jack Smith, the incumbent for Place 7, ran unopposed and finished with 8,581 votes.
Copperas Cove residents also voted in favor of a continuation of allocating one-eighth (1/8) of one percent of sales tax revenue for street maintenance.
