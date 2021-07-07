Shortly after Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz announced her decision not to seek re-election in November, Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Dan Yancey announced Wednesday his intention to file to run for the soon-to-be vacant seat.
The filing period for a place on the Nov. 2 ballot opens July 17.
Yancey, 67, was elected to the City Council in 2015 and has been mayor pro tem for four of his six years in office.
After the passing of Mayor Frank Seffrood in December 2018, Yancey handled the duties of mayor until Diaz was sworn into office on May 7, 2019.
“I feel my experience on the City Council, being Mayor Pro-Tem for the last four years and as Mayor Pro-Tem serving our city for several months after Mayor Seffrood’s passing, will help me to continue working for the citizens of Copperas Cove to make our city a great place call ‘home,’” Yancey said in a release via email Wednesday.
Yancey is a senior vice president of commercial lending and portfolio management at 1st National Bank Texas.
