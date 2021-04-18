Thirteen candidates are vying for four district council seats on the Killeen City Council in the May 1 election, with early voting starting on Monday.
There are five candidates competing for District 1, currently held by Shirley Fleming, two candidates competing for District 2, three candidates for District 3 and three candidates for District 4.
The District 2 seat is currently held by Debbie Nash-King, who is running for reelection against William Baumgartner. The District 3 seat was held by Jim Kilpatrick, who died in January, and is currently held by interim Councilmember Terry Clark. The District 4 seat is currently held by Steve Harris, who is running for reelection.
The candidates for District 1 are Angela Brown, Rosalyn “Roz” Finley, Jessica Gonzalez, Holly Teel and Latriece Walton.
The three candidates for District 3 are Ramon Alvarez, Jason Carr and Nina Cobb; in addition to Harris, the candidates for District 4 are Michael Boyd and Brockley Moore.
Election day is scheduled for May 1 and early voting will take place from April 19 to April 27. Mail-in ballots must be received by election day, with votes to be canvassed May 11.
Candidate Introduction
District 1:
Angela Brown, 53, is a retired Army veteran and doctoral student.
Rosalyn “Roz” Finley, 45, is a community activist who moved to Killeen in 2016.
Jessica Gonzalez, 44, is general manager of sales & operations and a filmmaker who lives in north Killeen.
Holly Teel, 50 is retired dog trainer/animal behavior/instructor/handler who also lives in District 1.
Latriece Walton, 51, works in the insurance industry and lives in District 1.
District 2
William Baumgartner, 42, is unemployed military veteran pursing a college degree, and lives in White Rock Estates.
Debbie Nash-King, 55, is a career counselor and Army veteran who lives at Copper Mountain.
District 3
Ramon Alvarez, 42, is a small-business owner who lives in Gilbert Estates.
Jason Carr, 52, is a caregiver for his mother who lives in Bel Air Heights.
Nina Cobb, 54, is an outreach educator and COVID hub nurse who lives in south Killeen.
District 4
Michael Boyd, 36, is a field representative who lives in Goodnight Ranch.
Steve Harris, 51, is a teacher who lives in District 4 of Killeen.
Brockley Moore, 53, is a retired veteran who is self employed and lives in the Live Oaks Ridge/Maxdale Elementary community.
The Herald sent the candidates several questions on issues that affect Killeen. Gonzalez, Walton, Alvarez, Carr and Harris did not reply to the questions by the deadline.
In alphabetical order, here is how the others answered:
QUESTION 1:
What are your top three issues, and what do you plan to do about them?
Baumgartner: My top 3 priorities are the safety of the citizens, the responsible spending and transparency of the city budget and the fixing of our infrastructure. As it stands now, the city is negligent in the way that it spends money. Either you spent $14,000 to find someone whom you hired from within, or you gave someone with less experience than their predecessor more money than he was getting. While I hold no ill will towards Ms. Singh or the gentleman that was promoted to fill her void, why would they be getting paid more to do the job of the person that left that position to start with?
Boyd: My top three priorities are improving quality of life, ensuring balanced growth & engaging a community vision. I plan to improve our quality of life by making decisions to improve & sustain our City services to include repairing our roads. I plan to ensure balanced growth by making decisions to encourage redevelopment of our underutilized downtown & concentrating planning on the northside. I plan to engage community visioning by hearing from the residents & making decisions which establish a direction for our success as a city.
Cobb: 1) Support of Youth, Seniors, Families, First Responders: The people who make up Killeen are most important. I would choose people over politics ensuring safe activities, facilities for their well-being, jobs for families that provide a good quality life, training and better compensation for our First responders. 2) Infrastructure: I would simply get a working understanding of Public Works, their goals for our upcoming year, and from there see what’s needed and prioritize. Right now, it would be our roads. 3) Crime: It is my belief that we have to continue building positive relationships with our KPD in our communities. I would work to Restore Trust, Accountability and Working Partnerships between our Youth, Families, City and KPD.
Finley: Grocery stores on the North side are an immediate must! Checks and balances providing accountability and protection to the residents of Killeen. Crime prevention assuring the safety and protection of the citizens of Killeen. Police officers are needed to report to crimes. We need additional professionals to handle the enormous amounts of calls received by our dispatchers.
Moore: 1) Water, Sewage, Street Maintenance and City Infrastructure. 2) First Responders/Firefighters/Police Officers. 3) Senior Citizens and Children (birth thru 21)
Nash-King: My top priorities are lowering crime, fixing infrastructure and promoting small business owners. In order to lower crime, we must get the community involved with taking ownership of their communities. The council must provide resources to our police department to assist with reducing crime. The winter storm caused significant damage to our infrastructure. The council has approved funding to start repairing the damaged streets. The city staff is currently working on a road condition assessment plan to improve the overall infrastructure throughout the city. Due to COVID-19, some small business had to close their doors. In order for small businesses to return to profitability, funding must be in place to assist small business with future growth.
Teel: 1) Economy/lower taxes: By cutting the pork. Doing away with unnecessary spending, that has become the norm for many years here in Killeen. 2) Future infrastructure. Gentrification is not the way to go, as gentrification only pushes and forces the elderly and those in proverty out of our community. I seek to do this in a sane way by looking at the resources we have and building those up. 3) Lowering violent crime rate. This can only be done by targeting violent offenders, and decreasing the number of non-violent offenders in our jails.
QUESTION 2:
Should the City of Killeen continue to fund the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, and what do you see as the best way to spur economic development in the city?
Baumgartner: What do we have to show for it? I do not believe that we are getting the return on investment from the KEDC whether through no fault of their own or through lack of compromise.
Boyd: I believe the City of Killeen should be careful to manage expectations prior to allocating funding and/or considering an increase in funding to our EDC. I believe the best way to spur economic development is for the City to forecast a direction for economic development, more actively monitor recruitment progress & work to ensure our EDC is able to effectively attract industry by capitalizing on our community’s strengths.
Cobb: The City should continue to fund the KEDC. Bring in more youth/family involved business which would increase economic growth. Involve myself more with our Chamber and Economic Development Team by sharing ideas and working towards the greater good of Killeen.
Finley: We must allow high end salary jobs without exclusion for the impoverished and previously imprisoned citizens. For all need an opportunity to meet their basic needs. There must be a cap on the rental monthly ask of our community! No one can afford 3x the rent on $7.50 hourly wage.
Moore: Our city has journeyed through COVID, ice storm and continue evolving with challenges ahead. The smart person would continue pressing forward recovery for small businesses, city infrastructures, developing and planning short & long term for the north side, downtown and maintain businesses in the city. We have some intelligence minds in our city. We need police up that knowledge for the better good of the residents. This is not the 1st time we experience Desert Storm and rapidly bust during Desert Storm. Our city have grown there others agencies and intelligence minds can join in with this recovery. We are in this together; resilient and focus!
Nash-King: The city should work with Killeen Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) by providing funding and incentives in order to continue the negotiation process to get a grocery store on the Northside of Killeen. I also believe the best way to increase economic growth in the city is to work with promoting and providing small business resources until KEDC can recruit larger businesses to come to our area.
Teel: KEDC needs to focus more on bringing jobs that have substance to our community. To do this, KEDC needs to focus on big business. We are wall to wall in fast food, and that is not a healthy way to go.
QUESTION 3:
The city recently paid more than $349,000 to make a new comprehensive plan for the city. What is the most important thing that this plan should address, and why?
Baumgartner: Once again, the city is spending money to pay someone else to do our job. How does any of this make sense? I believe that we need to revitalize downtown and bring it back to life. I have heard from numerous residents that do not want the downtown revitalized due to the rising cost of the taxes that will surely follow. If you look at certain areas of Austin, they did this some years back. It caused a lot of low-income owners to either lose their property or being forced to sell. This practice is commonly referred to as gentrification and it needs to stop.
Boyd: I believe the most important focus that the Comprehensive Plan should address is growth management & capacity. We are a city of over 150,000 with potential for exponential growth. Other important focus areas should be future land use, incremental development and expanded city services. When adopted by the Council, it will be vital that the comprehensive plan is implemented. I highly encourage all residents to participate in this thorough planning process. I believe it is timely.
Cobb: Our comprehensive plan should give us the goal of this city and how we are going to create a better living or quality of life for ALL Killeen residents. This would incorporate a ONE Team system where we are ALL working towards the same objective.
Finley: Street maintenance to the historical streets of Killeen, the lack of sidewalks leave no safe walking environments for pedestrians.( ex. 10th street to Trimmier). Provide some protection for homeowners for the materials allowed to be used for water pipes which have bursted. Grants to assist elderly homeowners with needed upgrades (ie: central air, wiring, plumbing, and painting in cases where there is lead paint. Revitalizing downtown by including initiatives to bring business.
Moore: This was a smart move; growth, diversity, and complexity of unknown situations required an update. The water, sewage, street maintenance and city infrastructure along with we maintain develop communities within the city. We must look long term while completing incomplete projects through out the city that hinder the quality of life.
Nash-King: The reason I voted for the new comprehensive plan is that residents will have an input on the future growth of Killeen, and the plan will also benefit the city by identifying problem areas in the community that need to be addressed. The first thing the plan should address is economic development. In order to grow our community, there must be a strong economy in place to provide the revenue needed to meet the needs of the community. This plan of action should decrease the need to raise taxes or fees which I am against.
Teel: I see some good in this plan, I do have concerns. I do not like the term that was used by the planers. When a planner says, “if people don’t get on board, than we push them out.” I find this to be extremely offensive and disturbing that our city would allow or want a planner to push our citizens out. It is unconstitutional by the Texas constitution for anyone to be forced out of a community or state based on any reason. It is a waste of money to use any planner that is wanting to push any citizen out of Killeen because they do not agree. I will not be pushed out, nor will I allow any citizen to be pushed out based on a political agenda.
QUESTION 4:
Is crime a problem in Killeen? If elected, what would you do to lower crime?
Baumgartner: Yes, in a city this size we are higher per capita than other cities in Texas our size and we are at or above the national average in several categories especially murder and rape. The time for talking is over. I do not have the actual numbers of repeat offenders but from seeing how the DA in Bell County hands out “Deferred Adjudications” it starts with him. He must be willing to take these people to the courtroom and in some cases max penalties need to be levied. I think our local law enforcement, for the most part, gets a bad rap when it comes to solving some of these crimes.
Boyd: I believe crime is a problem in Killeen. If elected, I plan to work with the community to eliminate opportunities for crime to occur, increase lighting where necessary & encourage emergency preparedness. Regarding District 4, which hosts some of Killeen largest neighborhoods, I envision increased police patrol around the district. I also envision a large park & youth facility for our ever-growing population.
Cobb: Crime is a problem everywhere. My suggestion is to shift mental health crisis response through our dispatching system, dispatching armed law enforcement to deal with mental and behavioral health emergencies are proving to have devastating consequences. Maybe even looking for programs to minimize the role of police officers in responding to people who need medical attention or are struggling with homelessness. Keeping their main focus on the protection and safety of our communities with an emphasis on their programs for Crime reduction (Neighborhood watch, etc.,) A program was shared with me that would deploy medics, crisis counselors, social workers and others as community-based response. However, there will be times when police have to be on the scene when weapons are deployed or if violence is present.
Finley: Crime is a problem everywhere Killeen is no exception. When no opportunities, no homes, no economic stability, disproportionate red tape. Crime is sure to increase without some evident assistance from leadership creating preventative crime ordinances for safety of residents.
Moore: Our first responders are working the crime situations as we grow. My experience it takes educating, reinforcing and building relationships. This is an ongoing challenge for a transit city like Killeen. The chief has appointed a crime prevention officer. An effected way to lower crime is respect others, know your community and neighbors; accessible, available, and objectivity thinking through situations effects and affects. The majority of the population respect the law and has never got a ticket. It is a small percent may not know the law or respect the law.
Nash-King: Crime is a serious problem all over our country. The police department has done a great job with hosting community outreach programs and providing community resources to residents. The council must provide more funding to recruit and retain professional police officers by providing incentive packages in order to compete with surrounding cities. Residents must also get involved with reporting suspicious criminal activities in their surrounding area.
Teel: Yes, Killeen has a crime problem, and the problem is going to grow. Solving the problem is not by tossing good money after bad. We first must target the violent offenders. Educating parents and guardians on gangs activity is a good start.
QUESTION 5:
Sometimes, Killeen council members and city officials don’t like to share city documents, petitions or other information council members and city staffers are involved in. If elected, will you be transparent? Please explain why and how.
Baumgartner: Once again, I will share whatever I am allowed to share, by law. Stop asking the same question just because you did not get the information you wanted.
Boyd: I believe transparency is very important. If elected I plan to be transparent to the extent permitted by local policy and state governance guidelines. Divulging information beyond public record would be considered both inappropriate and irresponsible.
Cobb: If elected, I will share what is safe for one to know in reference to the business of the city or others. Being a nurse for many years has taught me the need for privacy and the importance of not always sharing everything. Sure, the public has a right to view public information, however, we cannot forget: Trust, honesty, humility, transparency and accountability are some of the building blocks of a leader who cares for their City, so when transparency is needed or used honorably, it works for everyone and at the right times.
Finley: Transparency is a must! The citizens of Killen deserve a true understanding of the issues, deals, mismanagement, employment statuses and decisions being made on their behalf or to their demise.
Moore: I will share, give or provide any material within guidelines of the law as well as that it is ethical and logical researched for the better good of the city. Mom taught me some things need to be talked about, others prayed about. We are doing to much talking without fracture information and research. This kind of method harms a healthy community and destroys innocence people.
Nash-King: I have always been transparent with the residents and the media outlets concerning the business of the city. I will continue to update the residents on city matters through my social media pages and community forums. I will also provide local media outlets information when it is requested of me through the proper channels in a timely manner.
Teel: I am an open book. Transparency brings trust. One can either follow the rules or lose trust by picking and choosing the rules one follows. You can not enforce a law on citizens and than break another law and say “it’s unconstitutional” so I don’t have to follow that law. This only brings distrust and shows clearly how classism has worked its way into our city government. I will always share what I am aloud to by law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.