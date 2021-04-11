*Editors Note: The Herald is running a series of candidate profiles of the four people running for Killeen school board on May 1. Below is the schedule on when the profiles are running in the Herald. They are running in alphabetical order.
Four people are running for two seats on the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees in the upcoming May 1 school board election. Cullen Mills is up against Riakos “Rock” Adams for retiring board member Minerva Trujillo’s Place 6 seat.
Name: Cullen Mills
Age: 37
Occupation: Small-Business Owner (Modern Appliance)
City of Residence: Killeen
1. What was your upbringing like, what is your education level, and what brought you to the Killeen area?
I was born and raised in Killeen and spent my entire childhood attending KISD. I attended Harker Heights Elementary, Eastern Hills Middle School, Killeen High School and Harker Heights High School, where I graduated in 2002. I was fortunate enough to earn a scholarship to play football at the University of North Texas, where I earned a degree in Business Economics. It was also at UNT where I met my wife, Erin Mills, who now works as a Parent Educator for Killeen ISD. Shortly after graduating from college, we decided to move back to the only place I’ve called home and raise a family here in Killeen.
2. What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
I am now the owner and operator of my family business, Modern Appliance, here in Killeen. It was always an aspiration of mine to take over the business one day. I have learned the business inside and out since coming back to work for my father, Billy Mills, in 2009. I enjoy coming to work every day and being able to use our small business as an avenue to help this community.
3. Have you run or served for a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the KISD school board?
This is my first time to run for public office. There were several factors in my decision to seek a position on our school board. I have two children that both attend Killeen ISD and I feel it is important to have members of the board with kids currently within the district. As a small-business owner, I have direct experience in creating and maintaining budgets to operate within while understanding how hard we all work to provide for our families. It is this experience that I can bring as an asset to the school board to ensure we are being good stewards of your hard earned money.
4. If elected, what will be your priorities as a school board member?
The past twelve months have been like nothing we have ever seen before and it has certainly created challenges within the district. My top priority is to ensure that we are filling the learning gaps that have been created this past year due to the pandemic. We had campuses that were academically struggling prior to COVID and this pandemic has only exasperated those discrepancies. We owe an extra effort to all of our campuses to make sure that we grow and don’t risk falling further behind.
5. What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I care greatly about this community; I have lived here my entire life and have watched this community grow and thrive through the work of many civic leaders. I am the beneficiary of such work and I want to pay that forward to our next generation. I am also a hard worker and deeply committed to my work. If elected, I promise to give it my all to understand the needs of our district and to make sure our kids have the necessary tools to be successful both now and after they graduate.
6. What are your qualifications for a school board seat?
As a small-business owner, I have experience in setting and maintaining budgets. It is this experience that I can bring to the school board to ensure the district is being responsible with our taxpayer money. For the past many years, I have worked as a board member on the KISD Education Foundation, which works tirelessly to enhance student achievement through sponsoring activities, and providing many scholarships and grants. I also find myself to be a critical thinker and believe in finding innovative ways to move our district forward. I believe that the school board could benefit from a fresh viewpoint to develop new ideas to ensure student success.
7. What changes would you like to see occur in KISD?
With hundreds of teachers needing to be hired each year, KISD needs to recruit and retain high quality teachers, especially at our campuses that need improvement. Our teachers and support staff are the backbone of our district and we need to work hard to recruit the best of the best to every one of our campuses. I understand that being a transient community plays a role in our need to hire as many teachers each year, but nevertheless, we owe it to our kids to attract the best teachers and staff that we can.
