The Killeen Independent School District could have two new board members come November.
Two seats are up for election Nov. 3. The election was originally scheduled for May 2 but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Early voting for the election begins Oct. 13.
Every Sunday prior to the beginning of early voting, the Herald will run a profile of one of the candidates.
This week’s profile features David Mell, running for Place 4 on the school board.
Name: David Mell
Age: 66
Occupation: Retired U.S. Navy and retired public school teacher
City of residence: Killeen
Question and Answer
1. What was your upbringing like, what is your education level, and what brought you to the Killeen area?
I was raised by my mother and father. We moved a lot due to my father, a WWII vet, having PTSD. I learned a lot about his condition and used my experiences to help others. A mobile home served as a house, moving from town to town, job to job. I have a Bachelor of Science Degree with a major in Science, Medical laboratory technology and philosophy. My wife and I lived in San Antonio and moved to Killeen. The most important cause of our move was to live in a less populated area to help others.
2. What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
I am honorably retired from the military and as a schoolteacher. I maintain my certification as a teacher. I was a facilitator, instructor and warrior in the military. I was stationed aboard a ship for four years with extended tours. I know what it’s like to have children and be away from loved ones. Presently I am highly active in my church and live my faith by helping others. I am writing a science fiction novel, collect coins, and fossils. My life has been science and leadership. I look at things and say, “Why not!” I can cause better change!
3. Have you run or served for a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the KISD school board?
In life all of us run for public office. In the military I held many positions of leadership and office. The military teaches one how to be successful in leadership and ability. I was a member of the Board of Directors for the International Society of Clinical Laboratory Technology and taught over one third of the people who were laboratory technicians in the Navy. I have led several food and clothing drives and have assisted many individuals having difficult times. If I say something, I will always try to make it happen. I do not give up…I persevere without failure.
4. If elected, what will be your priorities as a school board member?
KISD school board is presently dysfunction and deficient in organization, leadership, and fail to understand their roles in promoting student success. The “CHILDREN AT RISK” evaluation proved four schools failed in academics and included two High schools. We need to teach students how to take a test. Students have never been taught the basics of test taking. Presently, the Board considers Education secondary. They do not follow KISD Mission statement or Vision statement. They have lost the ability to communicate and promote student failure. My priorities relate to successful completion of the Mission and Visionary statements.
5. What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
About Me:
a. I do not lie
b. I believe children are the future
c. I am a strong Christian
d. I have caused over $330,000 in scholarships through science fairs for kids
e. I continually look for ways to improve things
f. I listen, communicate, and learn from others.
Many want jobs but only a few can do the job. I have a lot of diversity in life, retired from the military, educated, maintain my teaching certification, have common sense, and love a challenge. I am a “DOER” NOT A “TALKER.” I WILL BE YOUR WARRIOR!
6. What are your qualifications for a school board seat?
a) I am educated and see things in need to be improved or established
b) I have future vision and promote success for others
c) I am a person of action, not talk
d) I care about students, parents and families and know these are the center of success
e) I understand family separation, student hardships, and what is required for students to learn and parents to believe in the system.
f) I believe leadership is causing success for others
g) I am tired of others’ inabilities hurting future generations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.