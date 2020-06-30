The deadline to submit an application to request a mail-in ballot is Thursday for Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
Residents have to meet one of four requirements in order to vote by mail.
Be 65 years old or older
Have a disability
Will be out of the county on Election Day and the entire period of early voting
Confinement in jail
The form to receive a voting by mail ballot can be found on the Secretary of State website at https://webservices.sos.state.tx.us/forms/5-15f.pdf.
