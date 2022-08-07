Marijuana decriminalization in Killeen and Harker Heights may affect Fort Hood’s growth in the future, according to some high-ranking retired Army officers, including a four-star general, from the Fort Hood area.
The proposed ordinance aims to eliminate punishment for low-level marijuana possession offenses, and in the case of Killeen, require that “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances.”
It is slated to be on the ballot Nov. 8 for both Killeen and Harker Heights.
With Fort Hood adjacent to Killeen, and thousands of soldiers living in town, the Department of Defense may not be too fond of the new law should it pass, according to one local military expert.
“That is not a positive thing for the area, and I say that from this perspective only as Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, it will not be seen — I believe — as a positive reflection of the quality of life in the area when DOD looks at that for future stationing, base realignment and closure actions,” said retired Army Col. Keith Sledd, executive director of the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance in Killeen.
The decriminalization initiative will have a negative impact on Fort Hood’s score for quality of life when it comes to crime, something the Department of Defense and Department of the Army consider when deciding whether new units are sent to Fort Hood, he said.
“You’re going to see increased crime. Because if you can do it here, people are going to come here thinking they can smoke here,” Sledd, a Copperas Cove resident, said. “It’s still illegal, but they just won’t get arrested for it and they think they can get away with it. And it brings in more people who are going to sell the drug to people.”
Retired Gen. James Thurman, a Salado area resident, said that decriminalizing misdemeanor marijuana use would definitely cause an uptick in crime in the Killeen and Heights areas.
“I don’t think it will affect Fort Hood, but many soldiers and their families live off post. There is easy access to a drug I don’t think they should be taking off post,” Thurman said. “It opens up other doors from a criminal standpoint I don’t think soldiers need to be introduced to. When I was at the Pentagon and looked at how it gets decided where units go, they look at the crime statistics and quality of life in and around the community. It gets taken into account. There are second and third order effects to any decision made if that’s what the voters decide to do.”
Proponents of decriminalization in Killeen say the proposed law would not increase crime and would help veterans with mental and health issues who want better access to marijuana. They also say arrests of Black people for marijuana crimes far outweigh arrests of white people, a fact backed by Killeen police arrest records.
Federal laws
Regardless of whether Killeen and Heights decide to not prosecute low-level marijuana crimes, all soldiers and service members will continue to be subject to federal laws and the Uniform Code of Military Justice, said retired Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, a Gatesville area resident and former III Corps and Fort Hood commander.
“It’s still punishable if a soldier gets caught on post, but if off post, then it will be tricky,” he said. “But as long as the city doesn’t charge (a soldier) with anything, I don’t see how the Army can do anything about it. It depends if they hand off jurisdiction for that.”
The Army also performs random drug testing for soldiers, and soldiers who get caught with marijuana in their system face disciplinary action and could possibly get kicked out of the Army.
While there could be some impact on Fort Hood itself and not just the soldiers, how the post deals with the situation is something better handled by the current III Corps and Fort Hood commander, said retired Lt. Gen. Pete Taylor, a Harker Heights resident.
“I’d personally rather not see (marijuana) be decriminalized, but the impact it would have on Fort Hood I’ll leave to the commander to comment on,” said Taylor, who is also a former III Corps and Fort Hood commander. “Commanders in the military will have to enforce the UCMJ, regardless of what the local government does.”
According to a July statement to the Herald by Maj. George C. Colclough, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy chief of administrative law, it would be inappropriate for the post to comment on local city policy or politics.
“That being said, what I can tell you is that soldiers are governed by the Uniform Code of Military Justice regardless of city or state laws. Drug offenses in the military are addressed under Article 112a of the UCMJ,” he said.
These articles are something else. Let's start with you have comments from four older white men who do not live in Killeen, commenting on the prospects of what it will do to the community where the statistics show it does not impact their demographic. Soldiers under their watch did not walk on water. Drug dealers, gang leaders and members (many of whom you can trace the roots of some of Killeen's gang affiliation issues back to), and worse roamed these streets.
If the DOJ is looking at crime stats in making decisions, then as we all know Killeen had challenges before the proposed decriminalization that are still not being addressed. Funny how the military has not closed any bases as a result of full on decriminalization and legalization in other states.
I also believe it's not a good thing to decriminalization of Marijuana. It's a bad thing for the community and Fort Hood. It will be temptation for soldiers and could bring problems between community and post. Say NO to drugs.
Easier acess and more drug activity in Killeen. More addicts created and a change in priorities, unfortunately, for many weak people who wil make weed and drugs a major part of their lives. Legalizing is an absolutely stupid thing to do.
