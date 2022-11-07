With multiple races on the ballot, the proposition that would decriminalize possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana in Killeen and Harker Heights is at the forefront of Election Day issues.
Austin voters in May approved a similar measure by more than 80%. In addition to Killeen, Harker Heights, Denton and San Marcos residents will decide whether to decriminalize marijuana through the ballot on Nov. 8.
Proposition A
In Killeen, Proposition A spells out the entire initiative in the form of a question:
“Shall the ordinance specified in the initiative petition be approved to: prohibit Killeen police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for Class A or B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses except in limited circumstances, prohibit Class C citations for drug paraphernalia in lieu of a possession of marijuana charge, prohibit the use of city funds or personnel to perform testing to confirm whether a substance meets the legal definition of marijuana except in limited circumstances, prohibit Killeen police officers from considering the odor of marijuana or hemp to constitute probable cause for any search or seizure except in limited circumstances, require that Killeen police officers receive training on the ordinance, require that policies and procedures be updated in accordance with the ordinance, require regular open meetings with stakeholders to discuss practices related to the ordinance, provide that a violation of the ordinance may subject a Killeen police officer to discipline, and require a report within three months of adoption of the ordinance and annually thereafter to be submitted to City Council concerning implementation of the ordinance?”
To put it plainly, voting “Yes” for Proposition A means decriminalizing up to 4 ounces of marijuana in Killeen.
Harker Heights voters will also decide whether to decriminalize marijuana. On the Harker Heights ballot, it is listed as Proposition A.
Initiative ordinance
The initiative requires that “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances.”
The ordinance provides a penalty clause for Killeen police officers who violate the ordinance.
“Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses. The only circumstances in which Killeen police officers are permitted to issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana are when such citations or arrests are part of (1) the investigation of a felony level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority investigation by a Killeen police commander, assistant chief of police, or chief of police; and/or (2) the investigation of a violent felony. Any violation of this chapter may subject a Killeen police officer to discipline as provided by the Texas Local Government Code or as provided in city policy.”
Proponents of the measure have claimed that 87% of Americans are in favor of some type of marijuana use, that tax dollars could be better allocated towards fighting more serious crime than low-level marijuana possession and that marijuana arrests overwhelmingly affect Black residents.
Opponents of the measure have primarily focused on the legality of the proposed ordinance, saying it conflicts with state and federal laws. They have also claimed such a local law would increase crime and drug use.
House District 54
In the race for state House District 54, which represents much of Bell County, including part of the Killeen area, incumbent Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and his challenger, Killeen Democrat Jonathan Hildner, spent time at polling places during the last two weeks of early voting.
“I have worked with my team of volunteers to knock on doors, hold meet and greets, and get to know the issues that are on the hearts and minds of the diverse communities in Bell County,” Buckley said.
The two-term state representative said he helped constituents, visited schools and continued his duties as a member of the Texas House.
For Hildner, it has been much the same.
“We’ve been knocking doors every single day,” Hildner said. “(We’ve been) making phone calls, reaching voters where they’re at and turning voters out to the polls this weekend.”
Hildner said he and his team hoped to have contacted between 10,000 to 20,000 registered voters in the district before Election Day.
Buckley said his message of lowering taxes and inflation, energy independence, public safety and quality public education is resonating.
Hildner, who champions marijuana legalization, women’s rights, veteran care and infrastructure improvements, said he was encouraged by turnout during early voting but admitted he is not sure what to expect when Bell County releases results on election night.
House District 55
For state House District 55, which also encompasses parts of Killeen and Bell County, incumbent Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and challenger Tristian Sanders, D-Killeen, have been also been busy over the last couple of weeks.
Shine and his wife rotated at different polling places in the county.
“We continued with our TV campaign, with our digital campaign,” Shine said. “I’ve continued my duties and responsibilities as a representative because I’ve been in Austin at least one day a week, working on property tax issues and water issues.”
Sanders could not be reached for comment, but according to his Facebook page, he met with constituents at a Dia de los Muertos party, an All Saints Festival, fall festivals, trunk or treats, Halloween parties and candy trails.
Shine said that as with all elections, he is “cautiously optimistic” about how the numbers will fall.
Bell County Commissioner Precinct 2
For residents of Harker Heights and Salado, along with other rural areas of the county, the Bell County Commissioner Precinct 2 race is on the ballot. It features incumbent Bobby Whitson, R-Harker Heights, and challenger Stacey Wilson, D-Harker Heights.
Whitson said he has continued his full-time job as a commissioner and that he will not be fazed by the election results.
“Whether I’m elected or not, I’ll still serve Bell County in whatever capacity I can,” he said.
Wilson visited several polling places across the county.
“I’m just trying to get the vote out,” Wilson said. “I have many people who are familiar that I’m on the ballot, but I need them to get out there and actually vote.”
Bell County Commissioner Precinct 4
Bell County’s fourth precinct on the commissioners Court, which represents the Killeen area, is open with incumbent John Driver, D-Killeen, not seeking reelection. That leaves Killeen opponents Republican Chris Bray and Democrat Louie Minor on the ballot.
“What I’ve been doing is out talking to people, meeting them at the polling locations,” Bray said.
On Friday, Bray received an endorsement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Minor has also been active at polling locations, at times playing music on a Bluetooth speaker.
“We’re engaging people, knocking on doors, talking to voters at the polls,” he said. “Phone calls, digital, print — everything that we need to do. Mailers are still going out.”
Minor, endorsed by LGBTQ Victory Fund, said he feels confident going into election night, despite slightly lower turnout numbers than 2018.
Bell County Justice of the Peace
Precinct 4, Place 2
Three candidates are vying for the justice of the peace seat held by Killeen Republican Bill Cooke. After more than two decades on the bench, he is retiring.
Squaring off to succeed Cooke are Steve Harris, R-Killeen, Nicola James, D-Killeen, and write-in candidate Juan Rivera, also of Killeen.
Harris said he has been at polling places and meeting constituents over the past few weeks.
“I’m just trying to do as much as I can to keep myself out there and keep things going regarding the campaign,” he said. “I think I have a good, strong chance of winning.”
Rivera, a write-in candidate, said he and his team made phone calls and visited polling places every day.
“I’m not one of those guys that says, ‘Oh, I am very lucky’ (or) ‘I am very comfortable,’” Rivera said. “No, you’ve got to run it like you’re losing it.”
James did not respond to the Herald’s request for comment.
Water board
Voters in Harker Heights and some in Killeen are casting ballots for two directors for the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.
Drawing from Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake, Bell County WCID-1 treats and provides water to Killeen, Fort Hood, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Nolanville, Belton and rural Bell County via the 439 Water Service Corporation.
For Harker Heights residents, incumbent Rob Robinson is seeking reelection while being challenged by Charles Wilson Jr.
In Killeen, voters in the first precinct for the water board will see a race between incumbent John Fisher and challenger Ricky Wilson.
Precinct 1 in Killeen spans west of South Fort Hood Street, as far north as Interstate 14, and as far south as the city limits on State Highway 195, encompassing properties on the west side of the highway.
Nolanville City Council
Dennis Biggs is challenging incumbent and Mayor Pro-Tem Patrick Ramsdell for his seat on the Nolanville City Council. The race for Seat 3 is a repeat of 2020, when the two went head-to-head for the same seat.
Karishma Talbott is running unopposed for Seat 1. Joan Hinshaw withdrew from the race on Aug. 24, leaving the seat free for her challenger.
Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams, who is running for reelection, is unopposed.
Copperas Cove City Council
John Hale and Edith Natividad are squaring off for the vacant Place 4 seat on the Copperas Cove City Council. The two are running for the seat held by Jay Manning, who has termed out.
Manuel “Monty” Montanez is running unopposed for Place 5, Incumbent Dianne Campbell withdrew from the race in August.
Shawn Alzona, incumbent in Place 3, is also running unopposed.
Copperas Cove ISD School Board
Incumbent school board trustee Jeff Gorres is seeking reelection and is being challenged by Heather Copeland. Gorres won the Place 5 seat in 2019.
Unopposed incumbents for reelection are board President and Place 4 trustee Joan Manning as well as Place 3 trustee Mike Wilburn.
Copperas Cove sales tax allocation
In Copperas Cove, voters will decide on a sales-tax revenue change, with the city proposing a reallocation of a portion of sales tax money from the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation to the city of Copperas Cove.
The city is struggling to make street repairs after officials learned in January the condition of its overall road network was significantly below the desired condition.
Rides to the polls
The Killeen Chapter NAACP is offering rides to the polls on Election Day. Call or text 254-338-1562.
Early voting turnout
In Bell County, early voting turnout this year was nearly identical to the last comparable midterm in 2018 — the last time the gubernatorial race was decided.
According to the Texas Secretary of State, including mail-in ballots received, Bell County had 57,675 residents vote early this year. That is only 322 votes less than the 57,997 placed early in 2018, according to numbers from The Texas Tribune.
In Coryell County, including mail-in ballots, a total of 10,326 people voted early. That is more than the 9,623 who voted early in 2018, according to the secretary of state website.
Lampasas County reported a total of 5,210 early ballots cast, more than the 4,564 in 2018, according to the secretary of state.
