Since two grocery stores in north Killeen closed in 2019, much of that area has been a food desert, forcing residents to travel to other parts of town to stock their pantry.
But hope may be on the way. The Killeen Economic Development Corporation revealed at its meeting Thursday that a developer trying to get new grocery store in north Killeen will meet with city officials next week to iron out incentives in hopes of getting an agreement signed.
John Crutchfield, executive director of the Killeen EDC, said the roughly 30-acre site for the possible store sits at 38th Avenue and Rancier Avenue, where a movie theater once stood. It closed in 1999 and burned in March 2004 in what was later determined to be arson.
Crutchfield didn’t name the developer in the meeting, but said the city has done three prior deals including Killeen Crossing at Bunny Trail. The Herald has previously reported the developer to be Houston-based Lovett Commercial.
“He’s always been very reasonable,” Crutchfield said. “He’s not looking to get rich.”
Crutchfield said the developer would likely need help with traffic flow such as a turn lane or an additional traffic light from the city.
Additional sales tax incentives may be offered as well, according to Crutchfield. He did not name any specifics, but did say that was a part of the deal for the Bunny Trail project, where a new Walmart was built in southwest Killeen years ago.
Officials said previously the potential grocery store in north Killeen would be 60,000 square feet, and it’s not a Walmart.
The north Killeen property also sits in a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone which would allow for a board to vote to give additional incentives or rebates.
“If he needs help with infrastructure, the TIRZ can refund his property taxes over time to help pay for that,” Crutchfield said.
He said KEDC has been in discussions with the developer for about six months. He believes the discussions have dragged on because the anchor tenant is not someone the developer has worked with before.
“This anchor is one they have not done a deal with before so they’ve spent a lot of time figuring out what they want, what it will look like and how it will flow with the terms of the deal,” Crutchfield said after the meeting. “The anchor is the draw. Then he’s got outlying retail. He has to come to terms with the anchor. We assume he’s done that now.”
The name of the anchor tenant has not been disclosed.
Crutchfield said the meeting next week will include the mayor and the city manager. It will not be open to the public.
Councilmember Jessica Gonzaelz, who represents north Killeen’s District 1, said she is engaging the appropriate people to find out where they are in the process.
“I’m excited to hear the progress and get information back to my constituents because they would like an update.”
