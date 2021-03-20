Name: Michael Boyd
Age: 36
Occupation: Field Representative
What neighborhood do you live in? Goodnight Ranch
What was your upbringing and what brought you to the Killeen area?
I have lived in Killeen for over 30 years. My father is an retired Army veteran while my mother is a local small business owner. Having discipline and a good work ethic were instilled early. I was educated in both Killeen public and private schools. As a teen, I spent a lot of time engaged in youth ministry as well as traveling. I am a graduate of C.E. Ellison High School. While in college, I co-founded a non-profit organization dedicated to youth outreach. My upbringing included several role models who contributed to the individual I am today.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
I am a government data collector working primarily in western Bell County. My work focuses on housing units and group quarters which assists lawmakers in making decisions for funding at the local, state and federal level. I have always been interested in trends, progress and development. I also have extensive experience in the building trades and real estate.
Have you run or served for a public office before? If so, what did you do? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Killeen City Council?
While I am new to running for public office, I am not new to serving our community. I presently serve on City’s Parks Master Plan Workgroup, Planning and Zoning Commission and Capital Improvements Advisory Committee. I am also a graduate of the Citizens Police Academy, Killeen Citizens Academy and Leadership Central Texas. I am running for City Council District 4 to better serve our community. I do believe my understanding of policy and balanced growth would serve as an asset.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
Killeen has changed dramatically from what I remember in the early 90s. My priorities are Quality of Life, Economic Development, Community Vision, and Crime Prevention, Relating to District 4, my focus is civic awareness & engagement.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I understand policy and its effect on the City and its residents. I believe in deep listening and giving proper consideration prior to making decisions. I feel that citizen input is vital to Council making informed decisions. I understand our City is diverse, is growing and has great potential. I also believe our community is in a unique place today to determine the direction of Killeen. More importantly, I am aware of District 4-specific issues and those of our broader community. If elected, I’ll work towards achieving a greater Killeen for today and for the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.