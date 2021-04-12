The candidates for District 4 on the Killeen City Council are being invited to participate in a candidate forum, hosted by incumbent Steve Harris, on Thursday.
Harris said he invited his two opponents in the election — Brockley Moore and Michael Boyd — but was still awaiting them to respond on Monday.
The forum will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday on Facebook Live on Harris’ Facebook Page named Any member of the public is welcome to view the forum and ask questions, according to the event on Harris’s Facebook page.
