Only one of the three applicants for an open seat on the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board of trustees was present at Wednesday’s meeting when the position was filled.
Blair Williams, from precinct D-7 in Belton, was appointed to the board, sworn in and participated in the rest of the meeting Wednesday morning.
This has brought on some questions as to the transparency of the board and whether or not a decision on the new member was made prior to Wednesday.
Ricky Garrett, the general manager of the water district, addressed that question in an email Friday.
He said to his knowledge nobody was informed prior to the meeting that they would take the seat.
“I think the board was expecting all 3 applicants to be in attendance,” Garrett said in the email responding to Herald questions. “I did not communicate to my staff that the 3 applicants for the unexpired term should be accommodated at the meeting. I understand Mr. Wells (Kenny Wells, an applicant for the open seat) called ahead and was told the meeting was remote/virtual only as the previous 5 or so meetings during the COVID protocol have been.”
WCID-1 produces the drinking water for the Killeen-Fort Hood area, and its board members are elected positions.
Garrett also addressed whether the meetings of the board are open to the public.
Until changes are made to state recommendations of refraining from gatherings where social distancing is difficult or impossible, “in person meetings are discouraged,” Garrett said.
“Our board room can accommodate about 10 people and still maintain 6 foot distancing. Since board members usually choose to meet in person, five spots are taken and there’s typically four staff members present, leaving little room for any outside guests,” Garrett said. “Prior to COVID, our meetings have been open to the public as seating allows. I don’t recall having trouble providing seating.”
Dick Young was the man that stepped down from the board in July and his seat was taken by Williams.
He shared his experience about being on the board and the transparency level of the board.
“There were times where it seemed like there wasn’t a lot of input and that the item had been discussed in such a way that it was a foregone conclusion before any discussion happened,” Young said in a phone call Friday. “It happened several times.”
He added that he really enjoyed his time on the board and “Ricky Garrett is a great manager and Dr. Jacobs is a good president, but I just don’t know that there was enough known about some items.”
WCID-1 has a history of transparency issues and “appointing” new members rather than public elections.
In a December 2016 article by the Herald the transparency issues within the district were put on display.
It has a website that contains not a whisper of the district’s board of directors, its annual budget or its meeting agendas,” the article said. “It schedules biennial elections that leave no paperwork at the local, county or state level — and no one can tell you when the district last held a competitive race.”
Most of these things have improved and in November the district will have the second election held by the water district in about 26 years. The district held an election in 2018; however, this fall’s election will be the first with the district’s new boundaries that include every city the district serves. Those cities include Killeen, Harker Heights, Belton, Nolanville and Copperas Cove.
