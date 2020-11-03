Dominguez voted in as Precinct 4 Constable

Democrat Martha Dominguez has been elected Bell County Constable for Precinct 4, taking 57.7% of the vote against her challenger, Republican Michael Copeland.
Dominguez, who garnered 36,176 votes in winning election Tuesday, has served as Bell County deputy constable for past seven years, beginning her career at Precinct 4 and eventually reaching her current rank of sergeant. She currently resides in Trimmier Estates in Killeen.
Copeland, a Harker Heights resident with 35 years of law enforcement experience, garnered 26,437 votes in the loss.
Speaking by telephone after her win was announced, Dominguez thanked all her supporters “who went above and beyond.”
“We’re going to start fresh this coming new year,” Dominguez said. “Until then it will be business as usual — new year, new beginning.”
