Early voting and absentee numbers are in for Coryell County. So far, contested local races in the Nov. 8 election look as follows:
Copperas Cove City Council Place 4:
John Hale: 2,237 (54.32%)
Edith Natividad: 1,881 (45.68%)
Copperas Cove ISD Place 5:
Heather Copeland: 2,405 (51.02%)
Jeff Gorres (i): 2,309 (48.98%)
City of Copperas Cove Proposition A:
"For": 3,110 (65.99%)
"Against": 1,603 (34.01%)
All races will need to await results from Lampasas County, and the school board race needs to await results from Bell County to determine an unofficial winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.