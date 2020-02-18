Early voting for the March 3 primary election began Tuesday as 1,514 votes were cast at six different voting locations in Bell County for county, state and national offices. The mail-in ballots accounted for only 12 of the total votes cast.
Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton - 340
Bell County Annex in Killeen - 195
Killeen Community Center - 301
Temple Annex - 324
Salado Church of Christ - 92
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center - 250
In Coryell County 1,107 votes were cast. The mail-in ballots totaled 421 of the total votes.
Copperas Cove - 264
Gatesville - 422
Early-voting totals for Lampasas County were not available at press time.
