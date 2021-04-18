Bell County
Early voting, beginning Monday, will be conducted in person at these locations:
Belton - City Hall, 333 Water St.
Killeen - City Hall, 101 N. College St.
Killeen - Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Killeen - Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-B E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Killeen - KISD Administration Building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive
Salado - Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
Harker Heights - City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing
Killeen Hours:
April 19 (Monday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 20-23 (Tuesday - Friday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 26 (Monday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 27 (Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Harker Heights Hours:
April 19-21 (Monday - Wednesday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 22 (Thursday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 23 (Friday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 26 (Monday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 27 (Tuesday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Belton Hours:
April 19-23 (Monday - Friday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 26-27 (Monday - Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lampasas County
Early voting will be conducted in person at this location:
Lampasas and Kempner location - Elections Administrator Office, 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
Hours:
April 19 (Monday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 20 (Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 21-23 (Wednesday - Friday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 26 (Monday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 27 (Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
