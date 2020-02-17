Election 2020 Logo

Early voting in the March 3 primary election begins Tuesday. Here is the list of early voting times and locations by county:

BELL COUNTY

Feb. 18-21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feb. 22: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 23: Noon-5 p.m.

Feb. 24-28: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Early voting locations are:

Belton: Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave

Killeen: Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive

Killeen: Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Temple: Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave

Salado: Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach

Harker Heights: Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

CORYELL COUNTY

Feb. 18: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 19-21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feb. 24: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feb. 25: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 26-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Early voting locations:

Copperas Cove: Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508-B in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center

Gatesville: Gatesville Main Street Annex, 801 E. Leon St.

LAMPASAS COUNTY

Feb. 18: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 19-21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feb. 24: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feb. 25: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 26-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Early voting locations:

Lampasas: 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102

For more on the election, and who is running, go to: https://kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics/

