Early voting in the March 3 primary election begins Tuesday. Here is the list of early voting times and locations by county:
BELL COUNTY
Feb. 18-21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 22: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 23: Noon-5 p.m.
Feb. 24-28: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Early voting locations are:
Belton: Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave
Killeen: Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen: Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Temple: Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave
Salado: Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach
Harker Heights: Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
CORYELL COUNTY
Feb. 18: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 19-21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 24: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 25: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 26-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Early voting locations:
Copperas Cove: Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508-B in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center
Gatesville: Gatesville Main Street Annex, 801 E. Leon St.
LAMPASAS COUNTY
Feb. 18: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 19-21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 24: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 25: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 26-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Early voting locations:
Lampasas: 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102
For more on the election, and who is running, go to: https://kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics/
