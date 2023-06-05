There is one more chance to vote early in the Harker Heights City Council runoff election.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, the final day of early voting.
On Election Day, Saturday, June 10, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All voting will take place at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, across from City Hall.
Because no candidates for the Place 2 and Place 4 council seats received a majority of the votes in their three-way races in the May 6 municipal election, the top two finishers are meeting in a runoff election.
In the race for the Place 2 council seat, Stacey Wilson and Hal Schiffman are facing off in the runoff. The seat was vacated by Michael Blomquist, who was elected as the town’s mayor on May 6.
Also in a runoff are two candidates for the Place 4 seat — incumbent Lynda Nash and Mike Aycock, a former Heights mayor.
