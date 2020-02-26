Bell and Coryell county residents continued to head to the polls Wednesday in the final week of early voting for the March 3 primary. Between the two counties, a total of 16,258 votes had been cast, including mail-in votes.
That represents an increase of 2,104 votes over Tuesday’s total of 14,154.
In Bell County, at six different voting locations, election officials reported 1,626 daily in-person votes cast for county, state and national offices. The mail-in votes forWednesday tallied 151, totaling 868 overall.
Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton - 390
Bell County Annex in Killeen - 136
Killeen Community Center - 244
Temple Annex - 467
Salado Church of Christ - 134
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center - 255
The total votes cast in Bell County so far, including mail-in votes, is 12,420.
In Coryell County 319 votes were cast in person on Tuesday.
Copperas Cove - 161
Gatesville - 158
The total votes cast for Coryell County so far, including mail-in votes, is 3,838.
Early-voting totals for Lampasas County were not available at press time.
The March 3 primary election is for county, state and national offices.
The KISD bond and local city and school board races will be on the ballot for the May 2 elections.
BELL COUNTY
Early voting days and hours are:
Feb. 27 and 28: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Early voting locations are:
Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave.
Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen - Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach
Temple - Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.
CORYELL COUNTY
Early voting days and hours are:
Feb. 27 and 28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Early voting will be held at two locations:
The Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508-B in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center in Copperas Cove.
The Gatesville Main Street Annex, 801 E. Leon St. in Gatesville.
LAMPASAS COUNTY
Feb. 27 and 28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The location for early voting is 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas.
