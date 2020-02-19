A two-county total of nearly 1,500 votes were cast Wednesday as early voting for the March 3 primary election continued.
In Bell County, at six different voting locations, election officials reported 1,099 in-person votes cast for county, state and national offices. The mail-in votes for Wednesday tallied 64.
- Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton - 298
- Bell County Annex in Killeen - 131
- Killeen Community Center - 225
- Temple Annex - 228
- Salado Church of Christ - 61
- Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center - 156
The total votes cast for Bell County so far, including mail-in votes, is 2,753.
In Coryell County 377 votes were cast in person. The mail-in ballots totaled 421.
- Copperas Cove - 176
- Gatesville - 201
The total votes cast for Coryell County so far, including mail-in votes, is 1,484.
Early-voting totals for Lampasas County were not available at press time.
The March 3 primary election is for county, state and national offices. The KISD bond and local city and school board races will be on the ballot for the May 2 elections.
BELL COUNTY
Early voting days and hours are:
Feb. 18-21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 22: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 23: Noon-5 p.m.
Feb. 24-28: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Early voting locations are:
Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave
Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen - Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Temple - Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave
Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach
Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
CORYELL COUNTY
Early voting days and hours are:
Feb. 20 and 21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 25: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 24-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Early voting will be held at two locations:
The Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508-B in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center in Copperas Cove.
The Gatesville Main Street Annex, 801 E. Leon St. in Gatesville.
LAMPASAS COUNTY
Feb. 20 and 21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 25: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 24-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The location for early voting is 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas.
VOTE BY MAIL
Feb. 21 is the last day to apply for a vote by mail ballot.
