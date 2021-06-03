Twenty-three District 4 voters cast their ballots on Thursday in the second election between incumbent Steve Harris and Michael Boyd. Through three days of early voting, 117 ballots have been cast.
Early voting continues on Friday and Monday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. at Killeen City Hall (101 North College Street) or Lions Club Park Senior Center (1700-A E. Stan Schlueter Loop).
Election day for the second election is on June 12.
