Early voting continued in Bell County for the March 3 primary. A total of 1,017 votes were cast in-person Saturday at six different polling locations throughout the County.
The vote counts from Saturday at each location were:
Bell County Courthouse Annex, Belton: 255
Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center: 192
Bell County Annex, Killeen: 94
Killeen Community Center: 248
Salado Church of Christ: 83
Bell County Annex, Temple: 145
A total of 177 mail-in votes were counted Saturday.
The total number of early votes cast in Bell County since Tuesday is 6,753.
Coryell County and Lampasas County do not have early voting on the weekend.
Here are the early voting locations for the March 3 primary for federal, state and county offices. The next election, May 2, will have city and school offices and issues.
BELL COUNTY
Early voting days and hours are:
Feb. 23: Noon-5 p.m.
Feb. 24-28: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Early voting locations are:
Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave
Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen - Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Temple - Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave
Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach
Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
CORYELL COUNTY
Early voting days and hours are:
Feb. 24: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 25: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 26-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Early voting will be held at two locations:
The Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508-B in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center in Copperas Cove.
The Gatesville Main Street Annex, 801 E. Leon St. in Gatesville.
LAMPASAS COUNTY
Feb. 24-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 25: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 26-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The location for early voting is 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas.
