Today is the last day for early voting in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties. As of Thursday, more than 19,000 people had voted in Bell and Coryell counties.
The March 3 primary election is for county, state and national offices.
The KISD bond and local city and school board races will be on the ballot for the May 2 elections.
BELL COUNTY
Early voting hours are:
Feb. 28: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Early voting locations are:
Belton — Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave.
Harker Heights — Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
Killeen — Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen — Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Salado — Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach
Temple — Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.
CORYELL COUNTY
Early voting hours are:
Feb. 28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Early voting will be held at two locations:
The Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508-B in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center in Copperas Cove.
The Gatesville Main Street Annex, 801 E. Leon St. in Gatesville.
LAMPASAS COUNTY
Feb. 28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The location for early voting is 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas.
