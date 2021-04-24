Voting has been moderate to heavy since Monday in early voting for the local May 1 elections, with the early votng period set to wrap up Tuesday.
In the Killeen Independent School District election, which involves two board seats, 1,458 voters cast ballots in the first five days of early voting.
In the Killeen City Council election, where four district seats are on the ballot, 799 ballots were cast through five days of early voting.
Elections are on tap on May 1 across the area, with voters from Killeen, Lampasas, Kempner, Florence, Salado and Belton casting ballots for candidates in several different races.
In Killeen, there are 13 candidates, including two incumbents, seeking election to the four district seats on the city council.
The races include five candidates for District 1, two candidates for District 2, three candidates for District 3 and three candidates for District 4.
Also in Killeen, four candidates are vying for two seats on the Killeen Independent School District school board.
Harker Heights residents will cast their votes for six candidates for two city council seats.
On the ballot in Harker Heights, two candidates are vying for the Place 2 city council seat and four vying for the Place 5 city council seat.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, a total of 672 Heights voters had gone to the polls in early voting.
In Kempner, there is only one contested race. It is for the mayoral post, where two candidates are facing each other for the seat.
Lampasas residents have two contested city races to decide: One for mayor and the other for city council Place 1. Two candidates are vying for both seats.
In Florence, five people have filed to run for three at-large seats on the city council. Among the candidates, three are incumbents.
Belton voters have one contested race for its school board to vote for. Two candidates are vying for the Area 4 seat.
Early voting locations and times
Bell County
In-person early voting will be conducted at the following locations:
Belton — City Hall, 333 Water St.
Belton (for ISD race) — Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St.
Killeen — City Hall, 101 N. College St.
Killeen — Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Killeen — Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-B E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Killeen — KISD Administration Building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive
Salado — Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
Harker Heights — City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing
Killeen Hours:
April 26 (Monday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 27 (Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Harker Heights Hours:
April 26 (Monday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 27 (Tuesday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Belton Hours:
April 26-27 (Monday — Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For ISD election: Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lampasas County
Early voting will be conducted in person at this location:
Lampasas and Kempner location - Elections Administrator Office, 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
Hours:
April 26 (Monday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 27 (Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Williamson County (for Florence election)
Georgetown (main location): Georgetown Inner Loop Annex, 301 SE Inner Loop
Austin: Anderson Mill Limited District, 11500 El Salido Parkway
Cedar Park: Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Boulevard
Cedar Park: Cedar Park Randalls, 1400 Cypress Creek Road
Georgetown: Cowan Creek Amenity Center, 1433 Cool Spring Way
Georgetown: Georgetown ISD Technology Building, 603 Lakeway Drive
Hutto: Wilco Hutto Annex, 321 Ed Schmidt Boulevard, Suite 100
Jarrell: Jarrell ISD Administration, 108 East Avenue F
Leander: Leander Public Library Annex, 1011 S. Bagdad Road
Liberty Hill: Liberty Hill Municipal Court, 2801 RR 1869
Round Rock: Baca Senior Center, 301 W Bagdad Street, Building 2
Round Rock: Round Rock Randalls, 2051 Gattis School Road
Round Rock: Brushy Creek Community Center, 16318 Great Oaks Drive
Round Rock: Williamson County Jester Annex, 1801 E Old Settlers Boulevard
Taylor: Taylor City Hall, 400 Porter Street
Election Day: Florence City Hall, 106 South Patterson.
Hours:
April 26-27, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.