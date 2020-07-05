In Bell County, early voting for the primary election runoff July 14 resumes today, and in Coryell and Lampasas counties, it resumes Monday.
In Bell County, polls for early voting will be open from noon to 5 p.m. today. Also this week in Bell County, the polls will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. .
Bell County voters can cast their ballots at the Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; the Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave. in Temple; the Killeen Bell County Annex, former DPS building, 304 Priest Drive in Killeen; the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen; the Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach; and the Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Bell County races include the U.S. 31st Congressional District where Dr. Christine Eady Mann and computer engineer Donna Imam are vying to face Republican U.S. Rep. John Carter in November. Democrats also can choose the candidate for the U.S. Senate race in the general election. Air Force veteran MJ Hegar or state Sen. Royce West would face Republican Sen. John Cornyn. They also can choose a Democratic candidate for the state Railroad Commission. Candidates are Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda.
Bell County Republican voters can pick a judge for the 426th District Court. Killeen lawyer Steve Duskie and Belton lawyer Jeff Parker are seeking the seat. The winner of the race will be unopposed in the Nov. 3 election and likely will be appointed to the judgeship because the seat is vacant.
CORYELL COUNTY
Two runoff elections will be on the Coryell County Republican ballot. For Commissioner Precinct 3, Candidates Ryan Basham and Justin Veazey will face each other in the runoff. No Democrats ran for election in the primary.
In the Texas House District 59 race, Shelby Slawson will face J.D. Sheffield for the Republican nomination.
Coryell County Democratic voters will have the U.S. Senate and Railroad Commission on Democratic runoff ballots.
Here are the early voting locations for Coryell County residents:
Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508 B, Cove Terrace Shopping Center, Copperas Cove
Gatesville Main St. Annex, 801 E. Leon St., Gatesville
Early voting days and hours are: Monday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
LAMPASAS COUNTY
Lampasas County Democratic voters will have the U.S. Senate and Railroad Commission on Democratic runoff ballots.
Here is the early voting location in Lampasas County: Election Office, 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas.
Early voting days and hours are: Monday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
In all counties, July 14 is Election Day and the deadline for completed Ballots by Mail to be received, not postmarked.
Note: A separate list of the Election Day voting locations will be published after early voting ends.
