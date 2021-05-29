The City of Killeen will hold a second election June 12 for the District 4 City Council seat following a tie in the May 1 election.
District 4 voters will choose between the two candidates who tied in the May 1 election, incumbent Steve Harris and challenger Michael Boyd.
Only voters who live in District 4 may vote in this election.
Early voting for the second election is scheduled June 1-8. Election Day is Saturday, June 12.
The first and last days of early voting, June 1 and 8, will have extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voting June 2, 3, 4 and 7 will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters may cast ballots at either of the two early voting locations. Early voting locations are:
Killeen City Hall, 101 North College Street
Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-A E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Election Day voting will take place June 12 at precinct polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
