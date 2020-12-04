Early voting for the Copperas Cove City Council runoff election ended Friday.
Residents voting in the runoff between Theresa “Terri” Deans and Vonya Hart were provided one week of early voting that began Monday.
Election Day for the runoff is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Coryell County Early Voting Center, 508-B Cove Terrace, in Copperas Cove.
All city residents, including those who reside within Lampasas County, will vote at the Early Voting Center.
A total of 751 people voted early, according to numbers provided by the Coryell County Tax Assessor/Collector Justin Carothers.
Of the total, 384 voted in-person, and 367 voted by mail.
Harker Heights
Early voting, which began Wednesday, continues in Harker Heights for the city council runoff for the Place 4 seat.
Harker Heights residents have until Dec. 15 to cast their vote early at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
The times for early voting are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday except Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election Day for the runoff between Lynda Nash and Terry Delano is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
As of 6:20 p.m. Friday, the early voting numbers in Harker Heights had not been published for that day.
As of Thursday, a total of 163 people had voted — 86 on Wednesday and 77 on Thursday.
