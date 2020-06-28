Bell County has taken numerous precautions to ensure residents will be able to vote safely in the July 14 runoffs as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Early voting for the July 14 runoffs begins Monday and ends July 10. There are 205,185 registered voters in Bell County. At least 3,321 residents have requested ballots by mail, Elections Administrator Melinda Luedecke said.
Luedecke said voting booths will be set up in a single line, spaced 6 feet apart. When voters check in, she said, they will be given an unsharpened pencil that they will use as a touchscreen stylus to mark their ballot.
“As far as when they’re voting, they’ll be given an unsharpened pencil and instructed to use the eraser end of it to cast their ballot. Then they’re free to take that pencil with them because we don’t want them back,” she said.
Poll workers — who have been given cloth masks and face shields — will be wiping down each voting machine. They will spray the machines down with 75 percent isopropyl alcohol, Luedecke said.
Protective shields will sit in front of the voter check-in station to protect poll workers, the elections administrator said.
Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The voting locations will be closed Friday and Saturday because of the Fourth of July, a federal holiday. Polls will reopen noon to 5 p.m. July 5.
Residents also can vote 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 6-10.
Voters can cast their ballots at the Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; the Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave. in Temple; the Killeen Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive; the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard; the Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach; and the Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Bell County voters will decide a handful of races.
Democrats will pick either Dr. Christine Eady Mann or computer engineer Donna Imam as their candidate to face Republican U.S. Rep. John Carter for Texas’ 31st Congressional District as well as decide between Air Force veteran MJ Hegar and state Sen. Royce West for their party’s U.S. Senate nominee. The winner of the Senate runoff will face Republican Sen. John Cornyn.
Republicans, though, only have a single race on their ballot. They will pick either Killeen lawyer Steve Duskie or Belton lawyer Jeff Parker for judge of the 426th District Court. The winner of the race will be unopposed in the Nov. 3 election and likely will be appointed to the judgeship because the seat is vacant.
Coryell
Justin Carothers, the tax assessor-collector for Coryell County said that masks will not be required at the polls but social distancing will be practiced and the polling place will be sanitized.
Two runoff elections will be on the Coryell County Republican ballot. For Commissioner Precinct 3, Candidates Ryan Basham and Justin Veazey will face each other in the runoff. No Democrats ran for election in the primary.
In the Texas House District 59 race, Shelby Slawson will face J.D. Sheffield for the Republican nomination.
Coryell County and Lampasas County voters will have the U.S. Senate and Railroad Commission on Democratic runoff ballots.
Calls and emails to Lampasas County about polling place protocols were not answered by press time.
Early Voting locations
KEY RUNOFF DATES
June 29: Early voting begins
July 2: The last day for a Ballot by Mail request to be received, not postmarked.
July 10: Early voting ends
July 14: Election Day and the deadline for completed Ballots by Mail to be received, not postmarked.
BELL COUNTY
Here are the early voting locations and hours
Early Voting will be conducted in person each weekday at:
Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave
Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen -Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd
Temple - Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave
Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach
Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
Note: A separate list of the 41 Election Day voting locations will be published after early voting ends.
Early voting hours:
June 29-July 2, Monday - Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 5, Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
July 6-10, Monday - Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Election Day is July 14 and will have a separate list of polling locations.
CORYELL COUNTY
Here are the early voting locations for Coryell County residents:
Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508 B, Cove Terrace Shopping Center, Copperas Cove
Gatesville Main St. Annex, 801 E. Leon St., Gatesville
Early Voting days and hours are:
June 29: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
June 30: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
July 1-2: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
July 6: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
July 7: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
July 8-10: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more information, go to: https://www.coryellcountytax.com/#/elections
LAMPASAS COUNTY
Here is the early voting location: Election Office: 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
Early voting days and hours are:
June 29: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
June 30: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
July 1-2: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
July 6: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
July 7: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
July 8-10: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.