An ordinance to decriminalize low-level amounts of marijuana within the city of Harker Heights has an early lead to pass, according to early voting results released Tuesday night.
A total of 57,498 votes have been cast out of 228,113 registered Bell County voters, and 6,038 votes have been cast for and against Proposition A in Harker Heights.
Currently, Prop A proponents hold 62.26% of the vote, with 3,759 votes cast in favor. 2,279 votes have been cast against Prop A, with 37.74% of the vote.
The proposed law would prohibit Harker Height police officers from charging people with misdemeanor possession amounts of marijuana.
A similar vote to decriminalize marijuana in Killeen holds a sizable lead, with 72% of Killeen voters approving that race.
