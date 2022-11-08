Incumbent Nolanville Mayor Pro Tem and City Council member Patrick Ramsdell held 60.33% of the vote against challenger Dennis Biggs, who held 39.19% of the vote as of 8:30 p.m, with just over 25% of votes cast in Bell County.
In total, Ramsdell held 433 votes, against Biggs's 279 votes.
