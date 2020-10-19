Early voting seemed to continue running smoothly in Killeen and Harker Heights Monday after some hiccups were seen when voting began on Tuesday.
Voters in Killeen and Harker Heights said they mostly waited at most 30 minutes prior to voting at all three locations with some voters only waiting for 10 minutes.
The longest wait times seemed to come from voters at the Priest Drive voting location in Killeen who consistently said they waited around 30 minutes to vote.
Voters at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center said they waited for 10 minutes at most while voting.
Donald Taylor II voted at the Priest Drive location Monday morning and he said things went well.
“It was smooth, it was pretty quick and there were nice people in line and very professionally served so it was an easy process,” Taylor said.
He added that the election workers were very courteous and made him feel safe while voting.
Derek Miller voted at the community center and other than some chilly weather in the morning the process was easy for him and his wife.
“It was pretty chilly out here but they got us in really quick. The process was very easy … once we walked in, we smelt Lysol and we could definitely tell that they were sanitizing keeping everything clean,” Miller said.
Johnnie Williams voted in Harker Heights at the parks and recreation building on Millers Crossing.
“It went pretty smooth, I got here early and the line was short, it went pretty good it was quick and easy,” Williams said.
He added that he only waited about 25 minutes to vote.
Williams had been by the voting location last week and waited in the line for an hour before leaving to go back to work.
He also said that he drove by the location Sunday and decided not to stop because the line was so long.
