Early voting got underway Monday across Central Texas for the May 1 municipal and school board elections, with moderate turnout in most locations.
KILLEEN
In Killeen, where voters are casting ballots for four district seats on the city council, polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 214 voters showed up to cast ballots at three of the city’s four early voting sites.
Turnout numbers were as follows: City Hall, 24; Rosa Hereford Community Center, 90; Lions Park Senior Center, 100.
Totals for the fourth site, the Killeen Independent School District Administration Building, were not available Monday evening.
Five candidates are seeking the District 1 seat being vacated by term-limited Shirley Fleming: Angela Brown, Rosalyn Finley, Jessica Gonzalez, Holly Teel and Latriece Walton. In District 2, incumbent Debbie Nash-King is being challenged by William Baumgartner. The District 3 seat has three candidates running: Ramon Alvarez, Jason Carr and Nina Cobb. District 4 incumbent Steve Harris has two challengers: Michael Boyd and Brockley Moore.
HARKER HEIGHTS
In Harker Heights, 120 voters had cast ballots in the municipal election as of 4:57 p.m. Monday.
Two seats on the city council are on the ballot, with incumbent Michael Blomquist facing a challenge from Howard “Scot” Arey for the Place 2 seat, and four candidates — Victor Dubininkas, Sam Halabi, Jeffrey K. Harris and Stacey Wilson — vying for the Place 5 seat being vacated by term-limited Jody Nicholas.
KILLEEN ISD
First-day vote totals in the Killeen ISD election weren’t available Monday evening. The county elections office was expected to provide a breakdown of the voting this morning, according to the district’s spokeswoman.
On the KISD ballot are two open seats on the board of trustees.
In Place 6, Riakos Adams and Cullen Mills are vying for the seat held by Minerva Trujillo, who is not seeking reelection.
In Place 7, Board President JoAnn Purser is being challenged by Lan Carter.
LAMPASAS, Kempner races
Lampasas County, which is running the Lampasas and Kempner joint election, recorded 56 votes on Monday, according to Elections Administrator Mark Bishop.
Voters in Lampasas are casting ballots in two contested municipal races — mayor and council Place 1.
Running for mayor are Myles Haider and TJ Monroe. Current Mayor Misti Talbert is not seeking reelection.
In race for the Place 1, Zachary Morris and Clayton Tucker are on the ballot.
For Kempner voters, Mayor Keith Harvey is seeking reelection against challenger John Wilkerson.
Where to vote early
Area residents have multiple options during early voting through April 27:
Bell County
Killeen — City Hall, 101 N. College St.
Killeen — Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Killeen — Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-B E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Killeen — KISD Administration Building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive
Harker Heights — City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing
Killeen Hours:
Today-Friday and Monday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 27: from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Harker Heights Hours:
Today-Wednesday, Friday and April 27: from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday and Monday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lampasas County
Elections Administrator Office, 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas.
Hours: Today and April 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday and Monday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
