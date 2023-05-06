With early voting tallies in, Ernest Wilkerson has a lead over his two opponents in the race for Place 6 of the Central Texas College board of trustees.
Wilkerson has 1,658 votes, followed by Don Armstrong and Camron Cochran with 763 and 521 votes, respectively.
Election Night votes are still being tallied and will be released later.
Check kdhnews.com later tonight for more updates.
